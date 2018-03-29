Beverages Stocks' Research Reports Released on Ambev, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Fomento Economico Mexicano, and Molson Coors

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ABEV, BUD, FMX, and TAP which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com monitors the recent performance of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV), Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V. (NYSE: BUD), Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX), and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP). Companies in the Beverages industry, particularly the Brewers category, are engaged in manufacturing beer and malt liquor. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Ambev

Sao Paulo, Brazil headquartered Ambev S.A.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.42% higher at $7.11. A total volume of 21.59 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 19.06 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.87% in the past month, 11.97% over the previous three months, and 25.40% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.97% and 11.07%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ambev, which through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.99.

On March 20th, 2018, Ambev announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2017, was filed with the US SEC. The annual report on Form 20-F is available at ir.ambev.com.br. ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Shares in Leuven, Belgium headquartered Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V. ended at $109.63, up 2.01% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.70 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.16 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.19% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.71% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide, have an RSI of 46.24.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Bernstein upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

Fomento Economico Mexicano

Monterrey, Mexico headquartered Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.34% higher at $90.44. A total volume of 565,833 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 465,220 shares. The Company's shares are trading 3.30% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores, have an RSI of 45.61.

On March 16th, 2018, Fomento Economico Mexicano announced that its shareholders approved the payment of a cash dividend in the amount of Ps. 9,221 million, consisting of Ps. 0.5748 per each Series "D" share and Ps. 0.4598 per each Series "B" share, which amounts to Ps. 2.7590 per "BD" Unit or Ps. 27.590 per ADS, and Ps. 2.2991 per "B" Unit. The dividend payment will be split in two equal payments, payable on May 04th, 2018, and November 06th, 2018.

Molson Coors Brewing

On Wednesday, shares in Denver, Colorado headquartered Molson Coors Brewing Co. recorded a trading volume of 2.37 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.70 million shares. The stock finished 1.59% higher at $75.41. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.18%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the US, Canada, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 40.92.

