Beverly Hills-Based Walters | Plaxen Group Joins Sotheby's International Realty, Signaling A New Era of Global Luxury Expansion

After brokering Brentwood's $53M Melhill Estate, Shauna Walters and Nicole Plaxen align with premier global luxury real estate brand as wealth migration reshapes the geography of high-end real estate

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shauna Walters and Nicole Plaxen, the power broker duo behind Walters | Plaxen Group have made their most strategic move yet, joining Sotheby's International Realty in an affiliation designed to mirror the borderless movement of global capital itself.

The announcement arrives on the heels of a staggering year. In 2025, the Walters Plaxen Group commanded the $53 million sale of The Melhill Estate (Brentwood's highest transaction in five years), secured $32 million for 1414 Donhill in a single day for Fashion Nova's Richard Saghian, and helped Sir Anthony Hopkins sell his neighboring Palisades lots, alongside team member Brooke Enwere. This year, their eight-person team closed over $220 million across Los Angeles alone while assisting their clients manage a $745 million international portfolio spanning Phuket villas, Miami waterfront, and Las Vegas trophy properties.

"Sotheby's International Realty has built a global ecosystem unlike any other, one that mirrors exactly how our clients live, invest, and move," said Shauna Walters. "As wealth expands across continents, we're expanding with it."

"Our clients expect scale, discretion, and global fluency," added Nicole Plaxen. "This next chapter is about unlocking new markets, connecting high-net-worth buyers and sellers across cities, and raising the bar for what modern luxury real estate service looks like."

THE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY ADVANTAGE

The team's decision to join Sotheby's International Realty reflects a deep alignment with the brand's unparalleled global reach and ability to elevate listings across the world's most influential luxury audience. As global wealth flows across cities and continents, Walters | Plaxen Group is expanding with it, positioning themselves as cross-market leaders who can move seamlessly between Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and Asia, by tapping into the brand's global network.

"Shauna Walters and Nicole Plaxen represent the future of luxury real estate, where borders disappear and opportunity is truly global. Their ability to deliver record-breaking results while curating an international portfolio speaks to a new era of connectivity and sophistication. At Sotheby's International Realty, we share their vision of a world where high-net-worth clients move seamlessly between markets, and we are proud to affiliate with Walters | Plaxen Group as they redefine what global luxury leadership looks like."

— Cristian David, Executive Vice President, Southern California Region, Sotheby's International Realty

Walters | Plaxen Group will establish its bi-coastal operations at the distinguished Sotheby's International Realty offices in Beverly Hills and Miami, becoming part of the brand's omnipresent influence.

The partnership will provide Walters | Plaxen Group with access to Sotheby's International Realty's sophisticated marketing platforms, expansive global network spanning 86 countries and territories, and the esteemed Sotheby's brand legacy established in 1744.

2025 NOTABLE SALES

1414 Donhill – $32 million in one day to Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian

– $32 million in one day to Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian The Melhill Estate – $53 million, Brentwood's highest sale in five years

– $53 million, Brentwood's highest sale in five years Sir Anthony & Stella Hopkins Malibu fire lots – $6.115 million

ABOUT THE WALTERS | PLAXEN GROUP

Shauna Walters and Nicole Plaxen of Walters | Plaxen Group are one of the most formidable female power duos in luxury real estate, leading a team representing elite clientele and developers across Los Angeles, South Florida, and global resort markets. With over 20 years of combined experience and participating in more than $1 billion in career sales, their eight-person team closed $220 million in Los Angeles in the past year and oversees an international portfolio exceeding $745 million, including marquee villas in Phuket and Miami. Known for record-shattering results, including the $53 million sale of The Melhill Estate, Brentwood's highest sale in five years, the $32 million one-day sale of 1414 Donhill to Richard Saghian, and the $48 million off-market Brentwood equestrian estate, Walters | Plaxen have become synonymous with strategic excellence, white-glove advisory service, and multi-market dominance. The team has appeared on Selling Sunset, and Million Dollar Listing, and their work has been featured by The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC, Fox 11, Dwell, Robb Report, and Architectural Digest.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

