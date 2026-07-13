Following Sleep Number's Chapter 11 filing, consumers are comparing adjustable air bed alternatives, pricing, features, and long-term value.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Sleep Number's recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, consumers across the United States are researching adjustable air bed alternatives and comparing product features, warranty coverage, and overall value before making a purchasing decision.

While Sleep Number has announced that it intends to continue operating during its court-supervised restructuring process, the filing has encouraged many shoppers to carefully evaluate their options before investing in a premium adjustable air mattress.

According to Beverly hills bed, an online retailer specializing in air adjustable sleep products since 2006, interest in air mattress alternatives has increased as consumers seek independent information about available products and manufacturers.

"Whenever a major company enters financial restructuring, it's natural for consumers to research their options," said a spokesperson for Beverly Hills Bed. "Shoppers today are comparing pricing, comparable features, and long-term value before investing in an adjustable air bed."

Understanding Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing does not necessarily mean a company is going out of business. Instead, it allows a business to reorganize its finances while continuing normal operations under court supervision. Sleep Number has publicly stated that it expects to continue serving customers during the restructuring process.

Industry observers note that announcements like these often encourage consumers to spend more time researching competing products before making a purchase.

Why Consumers Are Comparing Adjustable Air Beds

Adjustable air mattresses continue to grow in popularity because they allow sleepers to customize firmness independently on each side of the bed.

According to Beverly Hills Bed, today's shoppers are comparing several important factors, including:

#1 Pricing

Features

Air mattress build

Adjustable base compatibility

Many consumers are also researching how different manufacturers compare in features and pricing before making a final decision.

Adjustable Air Mattress Alternatives

As buyers explore the marketplace, many are comparing traditional brands with independent retailers that specialize in adjustable sleep products.

Beverly Hills Bed offers a collection of Adjustable air mattresses available in 10-inch, 12-inch, and 14-inch models featuring dual independent air chambers, wireless remotes, adjustable firmness, and compatibility with modern adjustable bases.

The company also publishes educational resources to help shoppers compare products, including its guide to 6 sleep number alternatives which explains top of the line air mattresses between companies.

Choosing the Right Adjustable Air Bed

Industry professionals recommend comparing more than just brand recognition when purchasing an adjustable air mattress.

Consumers should evaluate mattress construction, available comfort settings, warranty coverage, customer reviews, sleep trial policies, adjustable base compatibility, and long-term ownership costs.

For shoppers seeking adjustable bed customization, including lumbar back support, wall hugger and voice control features, the company's 14" air bed bundle offers the lowest pricing in the industry when bought with any unique adjustable bed frame.

"Consumers have more choices than ever before," said the spokesperson. "The most important step is taking time to compare features, warranty coverage, and overall value so buyers can select the adjustable air bed that best meets their individual comfort needs."

About Beverly Hills Bed

www.beverlyhillsbed.com specializes in adjustable beds, adjustable air mattresses, split queen adjustable beds, latex mattresses and RV air mattresses. Since 2006, the company has served customers throughout the United States by offering customizable sleep solutions, competitive pricing, and personalized customer support.

Press Contact:

Greg

877-628-1122

http://www.beverlyhillsbed.com

SOURCE Beverly Hills Bed