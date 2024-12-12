Beverly Hills Flats Property for Sale: A Rare Opportunity for Crypto Buyers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucent Real Estate, Inc., a licensed California real estate brokerage (DRE License #01908229) is thrilled to present a one-of-a-kind real estate opportunity in The Flats, one of Beverly Hills' most coveted neighborhoods. This property, just moments from the iconic Golden Triangle and its world-class shopping and dining, not only offers a chance to own in a prestigious location but also provides the unique option of conducting the transaction in cryptocurrency.

Unlike traditional listings, this exclusive opportunity is not listed on the MLS and is privately available. Nestled in the exclusive Beverly Hills Flats, this home is a canvas of immense potential, waiting for buyers with a vision to transform it into a masterpiece.

"This home represents a new era of real estate transactions," says Paul Kurdian (DRE License #01878788), Broker at Lucent Real Estate. "By offering the option to transact in cryptocurrency, the seller is embracing cutting-edge technology and catering to a growing segment of buyers interested in alternative payment methods," adds Kurdian.

Highlights of the property include:

Prime Location : The exclusive Beverly Hills Flats is a short distance from Beverly Hills' Golden Triangle, known for its luxury shopping, fine dining, and entertainment.

: The exclusive Beverly Hills Flats is a short distance from Golden Triangle, known for its luxury shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. Upside Potential : This is the first time this original 1920s gem has been available in nearly 30 years.

: This is the first time this original 1920s gem has been available in nearly 30 years. Crypto -Friendly Sale: The transaction embraces cryptocurrency , providing a unique opportunity for forward-thinking buyers.

Both parties involved in this transaction understand the challenges of a cryptocurrency sale and are committed to working collaboratively and patiently to ensure a smooth process. This opportunity represents a shift toward modern, tech-driven solutions in luxury real estate and sets the stage for future transactions.

Potential buyers or representatives interested in this exclusive opportunity are encouraged to contact Paul Kurdian for additional details, including a private showing or information on cryptocurrency transaction options.

About Lucent Real Estate, Inc.

Lucent Real Estate, Inc., is dedicated to illuminating the path to real estate success. As a full-service real estate brokerage based in Southern California with team members also licensed in Texas, we specialize in residential, commercial, and investment properties across these dynamic markets. Our experienced professionals combine local expertise with innovative technology to deliver personalized solutions.

Whether expanding your investment portfolio, or navigating complex commercial transactions, Lucent Real Estate, Inc. is your trusted partner every step of the way. Discover the clarity and confidence of working with Lucent Real Estate, Inc. – your vision, our mission.

