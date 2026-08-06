Beverly Hills Internal Medicine Physician Dr. David Nazarian Discusses How Personalized Preventive, Longevity, and Regenerative Medicine Are Reshaping Modern Healthcare

Board-certified internal medicine physician explains how precision medicine, advanced diagnostics, and individualized care are helping reshape modern healthcare.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire – Healthcare is increasingly shifting beyond treating illness after it develops toward identifying health risks earlier and creating personalized strategies designed to help patients maintain long-term wellness. Advances in diagnostic testing, greater emphasis on preventive care, and growing patient interest in longevity have accelerated this evolution, allowing physicians to develop more individualized approaches to healthcare.

Dr. David Nazarian

According to Dr. David Nazarian, founder and medical director of My Concierge MD in Beverly Hills, personalized preventive medicine represents one of the most significant changes in the practice of internal medicine over the past decade.

Rather than relying on generalized treatment plans, personalized medicine incorporates comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, and evidence-based clinical decision making to better understand each patient's unique health profile. This information helps physicians develop individualized care strategies focused on disease prevention, metabolic health, healthy aging, and overall wellness.

"Medicine has evolved tremendously over the past decade," said Dr. Nazarian. "Today we have access to more information about a patient's health than ever before. That allows us to develop care plans that are tailored to the individual, with the goal of helping patients stay healthier and identify potential concerns earlier."

At My Concierge MD, patients receive comprehensive physician-led evaluations that may include assessments of cardiovascular health, metabolic function, hormone balance, nutritional status, inflammation, body composition, and other biomarkers that contribute to overall health. Based on these findings, treatment recommendations may include preventive health strategies, physician-supervised weight management, hormone evaluation and optimization when medically appropriate, IV nutrient therapy, lifestyle counseling, and other evidence-based therapies tailored to each patient's individual needs.

Regenerative medicine has also become an area of growing interest for patients seeking proactive approaches to maintaining their health and supporting the body's natural healing processes. While the field continues to evolve, physician-directed regenerative medicine may incorporate therapies designed to support recovery, optimize function, and complement comprehensive preventive care. Dr. Nazarian emphasizes that any regenerative treatment should be recommended only after a thorough medical evaluation and when it is appropriate for the individual patient's health needs and goals.

Interest in longevity-focused medicine has also expanded as more patients seek proactive approaches to maintaining their health. Dr. Nazarian notes that therapies such as peptide therapy have generated growing interest within the medical community as research continues to evolve. He emphasizes that treatment decisions should always be guided by a comprehensive medical evaluation, current scientific evidence, and appropriate physician oversight."

Personalized medicine isn't about following trends," Dr. Nazarian said. "It's about understanding each patient's unique biology and developing a thoughtful, evidence-based plan that supports their long-term health goals."

As preventive medicine continues to evolve, more patients are seeking physicians who emphasize early detection, individualized care, and long-term health planning. Concierge medicine provides the time, continuity, and physician access needed to build lasting patient relationships while supporting those goals.

By combining traditional internal medicine with advances in preventive healthcare, personalized diagnostics, and longevity-focused medicine, Dr. Nazarian continues to help patients throughout Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area pursue proactive, individualized healthcare designed to support lifelong wellness.

More About My Concierge MD

My Concierge MD is a Beverly Hills concierge medical practice founded by Dr. David Nazarian, a board-certified internal medicine physician and diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Nazarian completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, earned his medical degree through the Sackler School of Medicine/New York State American Program, and completed his internal medicine residency at Huntington Memorial Hospital, a teaching affiliate of the University of Southern California. He is a member of the American College of Physicians. A frequent medical commentator, Dr. Nazarian has been featured as an expert source on internal medicine, preventive health, and longevity by national and regional news outlets including CNN, BBC, Forbes, The New York Times, USA Today, and the Los Angeles Times.

The practice offers personalized, relationship-based care through a concierge membership model, including preventive and executive health evaluations, physician-supervised weight management, hormone evaluation and optimization, peptide therapy, longevity-focused care, and medical house calls. With extended appointment times and direct physician access, My Concierge MD serves patients throughout Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles area.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.MyConciergeMD.com.

Media Contact

David Nazarian, M.D.

Medical Director, My Concierge MD

9301 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #405A

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 299-8959

www.MyConciergeMD.com

SOURCE My Concierge MD