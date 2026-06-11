BEVERLY HILLS KICKS OFF THE WORLD CUP IN STYLE

The iconic City celebrates the World Cup with globally inspired dining, limited-edition merchandise and new episodes of stylish content series

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Los Angeles prepares to host the world's most watched sporting event, the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) is positioning Beverly Hills as the ultimate between-match destination for soccer fans, global travelers and luxury seekers. From globally inspired small bites and specialty cocktails served at the City's celebrated hotels and restaurants to a limited-edition merchandise collection and a soccer-themed installment of the 'Cuisine & Couture' social content series, Beverly Hills is celebrating the spirit of the 2026 World Cup across the City's 5.71 square miles.

Clockwise from Left: L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Rooftop; Sopa Paraguaya with stracciatella and prosciutto at Marea Beverly Hills; Limited-Edition Beverly Hills Football Club Merchandise

"The World Cup is one of the most unifying global moments in sports," said Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "Beverly Hills has long been a favorite of visitors from all over the globe for its allure and unique experiences. We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with commemorative merchandise and special offerings from our award-winning hotels and restaurants."

CULINARY GOALS: A CELEBRATION OF GLOBAL FLAVORS ACROSS BEVERLY HILLS

Beverly Hills' flagship World Cup activation, Culinary Goals, invites guests to experience global flavors of the tournament through Beverly Hills' culinary scene. From June 12 through July 10, the City's most iconic hotels and restaurants will offer limited-time menu items, including elevated small bites and specialty cocktails inspired by the countries competing on the pitch.

Participating partners include:

Avalon Beverly Hills – Viviane Restaurant: During daily happy hour from 3–5 p.m., Viviane Restaurant will serve its "Appetizers of the World" menu featuring Hanger Steak Sliders, Asian Salad Crispy Rice and additional rotating specialties.

During daily happy hour from 3–5 p.m., Viviane Restaurant will serve its "Appetizers of the World" menu featuring Hanger Steak Sliders, Asian Salad Crispy Rice and additional rotating specialties. Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel – CUT Lounge : From July 9 -19th, CUT Lounge transforms into the Legends Lounge: an elevated international soccer viewing experience designed to capture the energy of match day. Guests will enjoy a curated menu of game-day favorites including Wagyu sliders and truffle fries complemented by cocktail programming featuring signature creations from Wolfgang Puck.

: From July 9 -19th, CUT Lounge transforms into the Legends Lounge: an elevated international soccer viewing experience designed to capture the energy of match day. Guests will enjoy a curated menu of game-day favorites including Wagyu sliders and truffle fries complemented by cocktail programming featuring signature creations from Wolfgang Puck. L'Ermitage Beverly Hills – Costa Covo Osteria & Poza: Across Costa Covo and rooftop lounge Poza, guests can enjoy lunch and dinner pairings including the Pacific Standard tequila cocktail served alongside Buttermilk Fried Chicken Oysters, as well as a Kiwi Coast gin cocktail paired with Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops with Mint Chermoula.

Across Costa Covo and rooftop lounge Poza, guests can enjoy lunch and dinner pairings including the Pacific Standard tequila cocktail served alongside Buttermilk Fried Chicken Oysters, as well as a Kiwi Coast gin cocktail paired with Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops with Mint Chermoula. Marea Beverly Hills: Served in the restaurant's bar, lounge and terrace, a special menu at Marea Beverly Hills menu will feature elevated small plates including Pomme Frites with caviar crème fraîche, Sopa Paraguaya layered with stracciatella and prosciutto, and Langoustine Fritti with Calabrian crunch aioli.

Served in the restaurant's bar, lounge and terrace, a special menu at Marea Beverly Hills menu will feature elevated small plates including Pomme Frites with caviar crème fraîche, Sopa Paraguaya layered with stracciatella and prosciutto, and Langoustine Fritti with Calabrian crunch aioli. SIXTY Beverly Hills – Rooftop Bar & Lounge: At its rooftop bar and lounge, SIXTY Beverly Hills will showcase Belgian Frites, Swiss Rösti Bites, a Persian Garden gin cocktail and a Paraguayan Guava Chilcano.

At its rooftop bar and lounge, SIXTY Beverly Hills will showcase Belgian Frites, Swiss Rösti Bites, a Persian Garden gin cocktail and a Paraguayan Guava Chilcano. The Beverly Hills Hotel – The Polo Lounge: The iconic Polo Lounge will debut two limited-edition cocktails: The World Coupe, a tequila cocktail garnished with a dragon fruit soccer ball, and The Stadium Spritz, a refreshing blend of elderflower and Provence rosé.

The iconic Polo Lounge will debut two limited-edition cocktails: The World Coupe, a tequila cocktail garnished with a dragon fruit soccer ball, and The Stadium Spritz, a refreshing blend of elderflower and Provence rosé. The Beverly Hilton – Circa 55 Rooftop: The Beverly Hilton's specialty menu, available at the Circa 55 Rooftop, will feature Belgian Frites, a Turkish Doner Kebab and Zuger Kirschtorte, a traditional Swiss cherry brandy meringue cake, paired with a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

The Beverly Hilton's specialty menu, available at the Circa 55 Rooftop, will feature Belgian Frites, a Turkish Doner Kebab and Zuger Kirschtorte, a traditional Swiss cherry brandy meringue cake, paired with a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. The Maybourne Beverly Hills – The Terrace: Served in an alfresco setting reminiscent of a European piazza, The Maybourne's Global Game Day menu, available from 6–9 p.m., will feature Belgian-style Moules Frites, Medallion of Venison with wild strawberries and mousseline potatoes, and a Mocha Roulade with Felchlin milk chocolate mousse.

Served in an alfresco setting reminiscent of a European piazza, The Maybourne's Global Game Day menu, available from 6–9 p.m., will feature Belgian-style Moules Frites, Medallion of Venison with wild strawberries and mousseline potatoes, and a Mocha Roulade with Felchlin milk chocolate mousse. The Peninsula Beverly Hills – Belvedere and the Club Bar: Belvedere and the Club Bar's tournament-inspired bites and cocktails include Classic American Mini Hotdogs, Flaked Steak Skewers with Chimichurri and Charred Shishito, and Turkish Mezze Dips with Grilled Pita, alongside specialty cocktails including the Pacific Hibiscus mezcal cocktail and The Alpine Nightcap.

FOOTBALL & FASHION: LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION DEBUTS IN NEW EPISODES OF CUISINE & COUTURE

Extending the celebration beyond City limits, Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau has launched the Beverly Hills Football Club Limited Edition Collection, an exclusive fashion capsule that brings together the world's most iconic zip code and the world's most beloved sport.

The collection features a custom design pairing a soccer ball with the iconic Beverly Hills shield; highlights of the collection include plush athleisure such as luxe crewnecks and joggers to game-day approved wear like the official black-and-gold Beverly Hills Football Club jersey. This capsule collection offers visitors a stylish way to celebrate the excitement of the World Cup while taking home a piece of Beverly Hills.

The collection will also appear in two new soccer-themed episodes of Cuisine & Couture, the content series celebrating the intersection of couture fashion, fine cuisine and luxury hospitality in Beverly Hills. Debuting on @lovebevhills this June and July, the new episodes follow influencer couple Tiffany Ma and Matt Fine (@misstiffanyma and @mattfine) as they taste their way through four celebrated hotels and restaurants in the City. Styled impeccably by celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, Tiffany and Matt explore the game-day energy of Beverly Hills while sampling globally inspired dishes and specialty cocktails and connecting with the chefs and mixologists behind each partner's Culinary Goals offerings.

For more information on Beverly Hills' World Cup 2026 activations, visit lovebeverlyhills.com.

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Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, X, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau