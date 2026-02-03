Beverly Hills Oculoplastic Surgeon Dr. Kami Parsa Launches Mendora, a new skincare ecosystem offering a science-backed approach to skin wellness

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kami Parsa, a distinguished oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills, has announced the launch of Mendora, a new ecosystem of skincare supplements and products offering a science-backed approach to skin wellness that complements professional aesthetic treatments.

Mendora - The Skin Repair Formula

Mendora's flagship product, The Skin Repair Formula, addresses the growing demand for physician-grade supplements that support the skin's natural healing processes. The product represents a significant advancement in inside-out skincare, with a daily powdered formula combines pasture-raised, grass-fed collagen peptides with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, vitamin C, biotin, zinc, and the powerful antioxidant astaxanthin. This carefully calibrated blend works synergistically to support skin structure, restore hydration, strengthen hair and nails, and protect against environmental stressors.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience performing thousands of facial procedures, Dr. Parsa developed Mendora to address a critical gap in patient care. Many patients undergoing laser treatments, microneedling, radiofrequency procedures, or surgical interventions struggle with prolonged recovery times and suboptimal results due to inadequate nutritional support. Mendora's The Skin Repair Formula provides the internal building blocks the skin needs to heal efficiently and maintain long-term results.

"Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how proper nutritional support can dramatically improve patient outcomes after aesthetic procedures," says Dr. Parsa. "Mendora The Skin Repair Formula was created to give patients a clinical-grade solution that works from the inside out, supporting skin repair at the cellular level where long-term skin health truly begins."

The supplement adheres to rigorous quality standards, including third-party testing and cGMP-certified manufacturing. The Skin Repair Formula is free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and sweeteners, and is dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. The clean-label formulation reflects Dr. Parsa's commitment to providing patients with products that meet the highest standards of purity and efficacy.

The Skin Repair Formula is available directly to consumers through its website, and is also offered through a wholesale partnership program for medspas and aesthetic clinics nationwide.

More About Dr. Kami Parsa

Dr. Kami Parsa is an oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes exclusively in surgical and non-surgical procedures for the eyelids and surrounding facial areas. After earning his undergraduate degree from UCLA and graduating with honors from the University of Southern California School of Medicine, Dr. Parsa completed his ophthalmology residency at USC's Doheny Eye Institute. He then pursued a two-year fellowship in Oculoplastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Miami's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, consistently ranked among the nation's top eye hospitals.

A Clinical Professor at USC's Department of Ophthalmology and Department of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Parsa has published extensively in medical literature and lectures internationally on advances in periocular rejuvenation. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and fellowship trained by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Dr. Parsa has been featured on numerous media outlets including The Doctors, Botched by Nature, Discovery Channel, The New York Times, and the Miami Herald. He is also a co-founder of Surgical Friends Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery to underserved patients.

For more information about Mendora or to purchase The Skin Repair Formula, please visit www.mendorahealth.com. To learn more about Dr. Parsa's practice or to schedule a consultation, visit www.oculoplastic.info or call (310) 777-8880.

