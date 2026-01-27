Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Sayah Launches New Website for The Sayah Institute

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Sayah has launched a new website for The Sayah Institute, his Beverly Hills practice specializing in natural-looking aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. With over 26 years of experience, training at UCLA and NYU Medical Centers, and recognition as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Sayah brings world-class expertise to patients seeking refined, personalized results.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sayah Institute has announced the launch of its new website, www.drsayah.com, providing patients throughout Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and around the world with a comprehensive resource for exploring aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery options. The website features detailed information about procedures, before-and-after galleries, patient testimonials, and educational resources designed to help patients make informed decisions about their care.

Dr. David Sayah is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with over 26 years of experience in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. He earned his Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from UCLA with multiple honors before attending the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, where he graduated at the top of his class with an honors thesis in surgery and was elected to deliver the graduation speech during the prestigious Hippocratic Oath Ceremony. Dr. Sayah completed his general surgery training at NYU Medical Center with emphasis on cardiac and trauma surgery, followed by his plastic surgery residency at UCLA Medical Center and a fellowship in endoscopic plastic surgery.

The Sayah Institute represents a new era of natural aesthetics in Beverly Hills, built on a philosophy of artistry, precision, and deep respect for individuality. Dr. Sayah is the third generation of a renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice, having been entrusted with the legacy of Dr. Frank Kamer, who previously took over from Dr. Murray Parks. An accomplished oil painter and sculptor, Dr. Sayah brings an artistic sensibility to his surgical work, creating results that enhance individual beauty rather than changing it.

The Sayah Institute offers a comprehensive range of procedures including facelift and deep plane facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, brow lift, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, tummy tuck, liposuction, high-definition body sculpting, Brazilian butt lift, mommy makeover, and gender-affirming surgery. Over the past 25 years, Dr Sayah has attracted patients from all around the world for revision plastic surgery, including implant removal and replacements, in order to correct and improve work done by other plastic surgeons. The practice also provides non-surgical treatments including BOTOX, dermal fillers, and advanced skin rejuvenation therapies through its medical spa. Dr. Sayah maintains hospital privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Saint John's Hospital.

"I believe every patient deserves not just excellent surgical results, but a transformative experience that respects their individuality and honors their trust," says Dr. Sayah. "My philosophy centers on enhancing natural beauty rather than changing it. This new website reflects our commitment to helping patients understand their options and feel confident that they are in the hands of a surgeon who combines technical expertise with artistic vision."

Dr. Sayah has conducted groundbreaking research in wound healing and scar formation, publishing numerous peer-reviewed articles and presenting his findings at national and international conferences. His specialized techniques using advanced endoscopic methods minimize incisions, shorten recovery time, and help patients heal with minimal scarring. Fluent in five languages including English, French, Spanish, Farsi, and Italian, Dr. Sayah welcomes patients from around the world and offers concierge assistance with travel planning, accommodations, and recovery arrangements.

The Sayah Institute is a Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice led by Dr. David Sayah, a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with over 26 years of experience. Dr. Sayah graduated at the top of his class from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and completed advanced training at NYU Medical Center and UCLA Medical Center. The practice specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body, as well as non-surgical treatments and medical spa services. Dr. Sayah's work has been featured on CNN and Dateline, and he maintains hospital privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Saint John's, and UCLA.

The Sayah Institute is located at 436 North Bedford Drive, Suite 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (310) 385-0000 or visit www.drsayah.com.

