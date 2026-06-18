Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. John Anastasatos of Los Angeles Plastic Surgery Formally Recognized by the Royal Society of Medicine Following Three Lectures Delivered in London

Dr. John M. Anastasatos has received formal recognition from the Royal Society of Medicine in London following his triple lecture series at the "New Developments in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery" conference on March 13, 2026. The certificate, signed by the Society's Dean of Education and President of the Plastic Surgery Section, affirms his international standing as a leading authority across the full spectrum of aesthetic plastic surgery.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon with practices in Beverly Hills, California and Athens, Greece, has been formally recognized by the Royal Society of Medicine in London following his presentation of three distinguished lectures at the Society's "New Developments in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery" conference on Friday, March 13, 2026. The certificate of recognition, signed by Professor Julia Manning, Dean of Education of the Royal Society of Medicine, and Ms Kallirroi Tzafetta, President of the Society's Plastic Surgery Section, formally documents Dr. Anastasatos's contributions to the international advancement of aesthetic plastic surgery.

Dr. John Anastasatos

Across a single conference day, Dr. Anastasatos delivered three back-to-back presentations spanning the full breadth of aesthetic plastic surgery. His morning lecture, "Open and Minimally Invasive Approaches to Facial Rejuvenation, Harmony and Expression," detailed advanced facelift methodology, including his proprietary Minimally Invasive Midface Suspension (MIMS) procedure and refinements of the deep plane facelift originally developed by his mentor, Dr. Sam Hamra. His afternoon presentations — "Aesthetic Breast Surgery: Refined Techniques for Optimizing Shape, Balance and Feminine Form" and "Optimising Sculptural Approaches to Abdominal and Body Contouring: Technique and Aesthetic Judgement" — examined the surgical decision-making, artistry, and precision required to achieve natural, harmonious results in breast and body contouring procedures.

Through this formal recognition, Dr. Anastasatos's techniques and aesthetic philosophy are now part of the Royal Society of Medicine's documented postgraduate medical education record — a distinction that few aesthetic plastic surgeons hold. Founded in 1805, the Royal Society of Medicine is one of the world's most respected providers of postgraduate medical education, and its Plastic Surgery Section serves as an international forum for advancing the art and science of plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery. Presenting at the Society is considered one of the highest peer-driven distinctions available in the specialty, and being formally credited with three lectures at a single conference is an exceptionally rare honor.

Dr. Anastasatos's lectures were delivered to an international audience of plastic surgeons, residents, and aesthetic specialists who convene at the Royal Society of Medicine to study emerging surgical methodology and refine clinical practice. By presenting his techniques to this peer community, Dr. Anastasatos contributes directly to the global education of surgeons whose own patients will benefit from the methods discussed — a role that extends his influence well beyond his Beverly Hills and Athens practices.

"Receiving this recognition from the Royal Society of Medicine is one of the most meaningful honors of my career," said Dr. Anastasatos. "To be entrusted with three lectures at a single Royal Society conference — and to have that contribution formally documented by the Society's leadership — reflects something far greater than personal achievement. It reflects the value our international colleagues place on the techniques, the artistry, and the philosophy behind aesthetic plastic surgery as both a science and a craft. I am deeply grateful to the Royal Society of Medicine, to Professor Manning and Ms Tzafetta, and to every colleague who attended and contributed to the dialogue."

The recognition further cements Dr. Anastasatos's standing among the world's elite aesthetic plastic surgeons. Recognized among the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in the World by The Luxe Insider and previously named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, he is internationally sought after for his refined surgical technique, meticulous aesthetic judgment, and natural-looking outcomes across facial, breast, and body procedures. His patients travel to his Beverly Hills and Athens practices from across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

More About Dr. John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS

Dr. John Anastasatos is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with practices in Beverly Hills, California and Athens, Greece. He is a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and serves as an Expert Reviewer for the Medical Board of California. He earned his medical degree with honors from Brown University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Columbia University-Presbyterian Medical Center. He then completed his plastic surgery residency and chief residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) under the mentorship of world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Luis O. Vasconez, and later trained with Dr. Sam Hamra, the original inventor and father of the deep plane facelift.

Before entering private practice in Beverly Hills in 2007, Dr. Anastasatos served as Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at UAB and as an attending surgeon at UAB Hospitals, The Children's Hospital, and the VA Hospital. He has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and has been featured on national and international media outlets including NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, Forbes, Vogue, ELLE, and Los Angeles Magazine. He has also received Congressional Recognition for his contributions to plastic surgery and humanitarian efforts.

For more information, please visit www.LosAngelesPlasticSurgery.com (Beverly Hills) or www.drjohnanastasatos.gr (Athens).

Media Contact

John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS

Los Angeles Plastic Surgery

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SOURCE Los Angeles Plastic Surgery