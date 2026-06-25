Beverly Hills and Athens Plastic Surgeon Dr. John Anastasatos of Los Angeles Plastic Surgery Delivers Guest Lecture on Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery at the University of West Attica's School of Public Health in Athens

Dr. John M. Anastasatos delivered a comprehensive guest lecture at the University of West Attica's School of Public Health in Athens, Greece on May 29, 2026, addressing the full spectrum of reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery and its growing relevance to public health. Following the lecture, Dr. Anastasatos was invited to return to the University for future engagements.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon with practices in Beverly Hills, California and Athens, Greece, delivered a guest lecture at the University of West Attica's School of Public Health in Athens on Friday, May 29, 2026. The lecture was hosted by Professor Konstantina Skanavis, Chair of the Department of Public and Community Health and Head of the Environmental Communication and Education Research Unit at the University of West Attica, within the Department's program on pathology and reconstruction. Titled "Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Surgery," the lecture examined the discipline's full scope across reconstructive, aesthetic, and emerging frontiers — and its growing relevance to public health.

John M. Anastasatos, M.D., FACS

The lecture reflected a contemporary shift in how plastic and reconstructive surgery is understood within the broader medical community. Once viewed primarily through the lens of cosmetic enhancement, plastic surgery today touches some of the most pressing public health concerns of modern medicine — from burn-injury reconstruction and trauma care to post-mastectomy reconstruction for breast cancer survivors, abdominal wall reconstruction following oncologic resection, body contouring after bariatric weight loss, and the long-term safety considerations of medical devices. Dr. Anastasatos's presentation gave future physicians, public health professionals, and faculty a comprehensive view of where reconstructive and aesthetic surgery intersects with population health, patient safety, and the evolving expectations of contemporary patients.

Across a single comprehensive lecture, Dr. Anastasatos covered an unusually broad spectrum of topics. On reconstructive surgery, he addressed microsurgery, post-traumatic and post-oncologic reconstruction, breast reconstruction, facial trauma reconstruction, facial burn reconstruction, radiation injury reconstruction, and abdominal wall reconstruction. On aesthetic plastic surgery, he discussed advanced facial rejuvenation techniques — including the deep plane facelift, his proprietary Minimally Invasive Midface Suspension (MIMS) procedure, and the scarless facelift — along with his refined approach to the endoscopic brow lift, a technique he learned directly from his mentor Dr. Luis O. Vasconez, whose 1992 work helped pioneer endoscopic methods in forehead and brow rejuvenation. He also addressed the full range of aesthetic breast procedures including augmentation, lift, and reduction, and post-bariatric body contouring. On patient safety, he examined breast implant illness and the management of breast implant complications. He closed with a forward-looking discussion of artificial intelligence in plastic surgery and the broader public health needs and initiatives shaping the changing world of medicine.

The University of West Attica engagement adds a Greek academic credential to Dr. Anastasatos's growing portfolio of international peer recognition. In recent years he has delivered keynote and multi-lecture presentations at the Royal Society of Medicine in London, where he was formally recognized by the Society's Dean of Education and President of the Plastic Surgery Section following a triple-lecture series at the "New Developments in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery" conference in March 2026. He has also been named among the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in the World by The Luxe Insider, recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, and named to U.S. News & World Report's list of America's Most Honored Doctors. The University of West Attica lecture extends this body of academic engagement onto a third continent.

"It was a profound honor to be invited by Professor Skanavis and the University of West Attica's School of Public Health," said Dr. Anastasatos. "Plastic surgery is too often understood narrowly. In reality, it sits at the intersection of trauma care, cancer survivorship, patient safety, technological innovation, and quality of life — all of which are central public health concerns. Sharing this perspective with the next generation of Greek physicians and public health professionals, alongside their faculty and practicing peers, was exactly the kind of dialogue our specialty needs more of. I am deeply grateful for the invitation and for the warm reception I received from the University community."

The May 29 lecture marked Dr. Anastasatos's first academic engagement at the University of West Attica. Following the presentation, he was invited to return to the University for future lectures — a clear endorsement of the substance and reception of the inaugural engagement. The continuing relationship reflects the growing recognition of Dr. Anastasatos's role as a peer educator within the international medical community, and reinforces his commitment to advancing both clinical practice and academic dialogue across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece.

More About Dr. John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS

Dr. John Anastasatos is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with practices in Beverly Hills, California and Athens, Greece. He is a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and serves as an Expert Reviewer for the Medical Board of California. He earned his medical degree with honors from Brown University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Columbia University-Presbyterian Medical Center. He then completed his plastic surgery residency and chief residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) under the mentorship of world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Luis O. Vasconez — one of the pioneers of the endoscopic brow lift — and later trained with Dr. Sam Hamra, the original inventor and father of the deep plane facelift.

Before entering private practice in Beverly Hills in 2007, Dr. Anastasatos served as Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at UAB and as an attending surgeon at UAB Hospitals, The Children's Hospital, and the VA Hospital. He has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and has been featured on national and international media outlets including NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, Forbes, Vogue, ELLE, and Los Angeles Magazine. He has also received Congressional Recognition for his contributions to plastic surgery and humanitarian efforts.

For more information, please visit www.LosAngelesPlasticSurgery.com (Beverly Hills) or www.drjohnanastasatos.gr (Athens).

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John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS

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SOURCE Los Angeles Plastic Surgery