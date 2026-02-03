Elite Beverly Hills and Athens, Greece Plastic Surgeon Dr. John Anastasatos Invited Back to Deliver Three Lectures at the Royal Society of Medicine in London

Following his acclaimed keynote appearance in November 2025, world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. John M. Anastasatos has been invited to return to the Royal Society of Medicine in London to deliver three distinguished lectures at the "New Developments in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery" conference on March 13, 2026. Dr. Anastasatos will present on the full spectrum of aesthetic surgery — facial rejuvenation, aesthetic breast surgery, and body contouring — underscoring his international reputation as a leader across all domains of cosmetic plastic surgery.

Dr. Anastasatos's three presentations will span the complete spectrum of aesthetic plastic surgery. His morning lecture, "Open and Minimally Invasive Approaches to Facial Rejuvenation, Harmony and Expression," will explore advanced facelift techniques including his signature Minimally Invasive Midface Suspension (MIMS) procedure and deep plane facelift methodology. His afternoon sessions will address "Aesthetic Breast Surgery: Refined Techniques for Optimizing Shape, Balance and Feminine Form" and "Optimising Sculptural Approaches to Abdominal and Body Contouring: Technique and Aesthetic Judgement" — demonstrating his comprehensive expertise and artistic approach to the human form.

Being selected to present three lectures at a single Royal Society of Medicine conference is a rare distinction, reserved for surgeons whose expertise commands respect across multiple subspecialties. The Royal Society of Medicine, founded in 1805, is one of the world's most respected medical institutions, and its Plastic Surgery Section serves as a global forum for the advancement of plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery. The "New Developments in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery" conference brings together leading international voices to discuss innovations shaping the future of the field.

"It is a tremendous honor to be invited back to the Royal Society of Medicine to share my techniques and philosophy with colleagues from around the world," said Dr. Anastasatos. "Aesthetic plastic surgery is both an art and a science, and I am passionate about advancing our field through education and collaboration. To present on facial rejuvenation, breast aesthetics, and body contouring in a single day reflects my holistic approach to aesthetic surgery — treating the whole patient with precision, artistry, and an unwavering commitment to natural, harmonious results."

Recognized among the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in the World by The Luxe Insider, Dr. Anastasatos is internationally sought after for his meticulous surgical technique, refined aesthetic judgment, and natural-looking outcomes. His facial rejuvenation expertise includes deep plane facelift techniques, scarless facelift approaches, and his proprietary MIMS procedure — designed to elevate the midface with minimal incisions and reduced recovery time. He is also renowned for performing facelifts under local anesthesia, allowing select patients to undergo facial surgery with reduced risk and faster recovery while maintaining the highest aesthetic standards.

Dr. Anastasatos maintains thriving practices in Beverly Hills and Athens, treating patients from across the globe who seek his expertise in facial, breast, and body aesthetic surgery. His international practice reflects a commitment to innovation, global education, and uncompromising surgical artistry. This return invitation to the Royal Society of Medicine further solidifies his position among the world's elite aesthetic plastic surgeons.

The Royal Society of Medicine is one of the world's leading providers of postgraduate medical education, with a mission to promote the exchange of knowledge and ideas in healthcare. The Plastic Surgery Section provides a forum for debate and dissemination of advances in the art and science of plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery, bringing together leading voices from around the world to advance the specialty.

Dr. John Anastasatos is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with practices in Beverly Hills, California and Athens, Greece. He is a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and serves as an Expert Reviewer for the Medical Board of California. He earned his medical degree with honors from Brown University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Columbia University-Presbyterian Medical Center. He then completed his plastic surgery residency and chief residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) under the mentorship of world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Luis O. Vasconez, and later trained with Dr. Sam Hamra, the original inventor and father of the deep plane facelift.

Before entering private practice in Beverly Hills in 2007, Dr. Anastasatos served as Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at UAB and as an attending surgeon at UAB Hospitals, The Children's Hospital, and the VA Hospital. He has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and has been featured on national and international media outlets including NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, Forbes, Vogue, ELLE, and Los Angeles Magazine. He has also received Congressional Recognition for his contributions to plastic surgery and humanitarian efforts.

