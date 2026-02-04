Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kameron Rezzadeh, MD, FACS, has been featured as an expert source in Allure magazine's comprehensive guide to lip lift surgery, discussing the risks, benefits, and considerations of this increasingly popular facial rejuvenation procedure. The feature in one of the nation's leading beauty publications underscores Dr. Rezzadeh's growing reputation as a trusted authority in aesthetic plastic surgery.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kameron Rezzadeh, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon practicing in Beverly Hills, has been featured as an expert contributor in Allure magazine's in-depth article exploring the risks and benefits of lip lift surgery. Allure, one of the most influential beauty and wellness publications in the United States, turned to Dr. Rezzadeh for his expertise in facial aesthetic procedures and his commitment to helping patients achieve natural, refined results.

Kameron Rezzadeh, MD FACS.

The Allure article provides readers with a comprehensive overview of lip lift surgery, a procedure that has gained significant popularity in recent years as an alternative to temporary lip fillers. Lip lifts work by shortening the distance between the nose and the upper lip, creating a more youthful appearance by revealing more of the upper lip's pink tissue and enhancing facial proportions. Dr. Rezzadeh's inclusion as an expert source reflects his specialized knowledge in facial plastic surgery and his ability to communicate complex surgical concepts to a mainstream audience.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Allure magazine as a trusted voice in aesthetic plastic surgery," said Dr. Rezzadeh. "Lip lift surgery is an excellent option for patients seeking permanent enhancement of their lip shape and facial balance. Being featured in such a respected publication allows me to help educate a broader audience about the procedure's benefits and what patients should consider when exploring their options."

Dr. Kameron Rezzadeh is known for his meticulous surgical technique and dedication to achieving natural-looking results. At his Beverly Hills practice, he offers a comprehensive range of lip enhancement procedures, including surgical lip lifts that permanently reshape the upper lip for improved definition and facial harmony. His approach emphasizes personalized care, ensuring each patient receives a treatment plan tailored to their unique anatomy and aesthetic goals.

Allure magazine has been a leading authority in beauty, fashion, and wellness since 1991. Known for its award-winning journalism and trusted expert advice, Allure reaches millions of readers seeking information about the latest trends and procedures in aesthetic enhancement. Being featured as an expert source in Allure positions Dr. Rezzadeh among the nation's most respected voices in plastic surgery.

More About Dr. Kameron Rezzadeh, MD, FACS

Dr. Kameron Rezzadeh is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). Originally from New York City, Dr. Rezzadeh comes from a family of physicians and was raised with a strong emphasis on public service. He completed his undergraduate degree in Chemistry at Northwestern University and earned his medical degree from Rutgers University's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, where he graduated at the top of his class and was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Dr. Rezzadeh completed his plastic surgery training at the highly competitive integrated Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency program at UCLA, widely regarded as one of the top training programs in the country. During his seven years at UCLA, he trained under foremost leaders in aesthetic surgery and with experts in nearby Beverly Hills. He has authored over twenty-five publications in top plastic and reconstructive surgery journals and is dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovation.

Dr. Rezzadeh's Beverly Hills practice offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breast, and body. He is committed to helping patients look and feel like the best version of themselves through natural, refined results that enhance confidence and well-being.

For more information about Dr. Kameron Rezzadeh or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.kamrezzadehmd.com.

