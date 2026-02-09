Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery® Launches the Eternal G.L.O.W. Initiative

A Year-Long Community Wellness Series Focused on Inner and Outer Beauty, Longevity, and Self-Care

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery ® proudly announces the launch of the Eternal G.L.O.W. Initiative, a year-long, quarterly community wellness series designed to explore confidence, longevity, and intentional self-care from the inside out. Hosted by Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Christine Chiu , the four-part experience will debut in February and continue throughout 2026, bringing together leading experts, meaningful dialogue, and immersive programming centered on total well-being.

Long recognized for excellence in aesthetic and reconstructive medicine, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery ® continues to expand its role as a trusted authority in wellness and patient education. The Eternal G.L.O.W. Initiative reflects the practice's holistic philosophy—highlighting the interconnectedness of physical health, mental well-being, nourishment, and self-empowerment—while inviting participants to define confidence on their own terms.

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery® proudly announces the launch of the Eternal G.L.O.W. Initiative. Post this

"True confidence is built over time through informed choices and intentional care," says Dr. Gabriel Chiu . "The Eternal G.L.O.W. Initiative was created to support our community in cultivating lasting wellness—physically, mentally, and emotionally—well beyond aesthetics alone."



Each quarter of the Eternal G.L.O.W. Initiative centers on one foundational pillar of wellness:

G — Getting the Body Moving

Launching the series, this fitness-focused experience reframes movement as an essential element of longevity and self-respect. In partnership with leading fitness studios, guests will participate in a private workout led by a top instructor, followed by a guided discussion on the role of movement in mental health, confidence, and long-term vitality.

L — Loving Healthy Foods

Focused on nourishment as an act of self-care, this chapter demystifies healthy eating through approachable, sustainable nutrition. Programming may include cooking demonstrations or expert-led discussions with functional nutritionists and wellness chefs, exploring gut health, hormone balance, skin health, and the impact of nutrition on overall well-being.

O — Owning Yourself

A deeply personal and empowering experience, this installment explores identity, self-worth, and confidence beyond perfection. Through intimate panel discussions or guided workshops, participants are encouraged to reflect on personal narratives, release comparison, and make empowered choices that align with their values—mentally, emotionally, and physically.

W — Wellness Inside & Out

Hosted at the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery® clinic, the final event brings the series full circle. Guests will engage in intention-setting, mindfulness moments, and elevated skincare education, thoughtfully bridging inner wellness with outward care as they prepare for the year ahead.

Through the Eternal G.L.O.W. Initiative, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery ® continues to redefine the role of aesthetic medicine—championing education, empowerment, and holistic wellness as the foundation of enduring confidence.

About Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery®

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery ® (BHPS) is a premier aesthetic and reconstructive surgery practice based in Beverly Hills, California. Internationally recognized for its commitment to patient safety, innovation, and natural-looking results, Winner of the 2026 Best of Beauty Awards by the Los Angeles Magazine, BHPS offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face and body. The practice is known for combining advanced medical expertise with a refined, highly personalized approach to aesthetic care.

About Dr. Gabriel Chiu

Dr. Gabriel Chiu is a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and the Founder and Chief Medical Director of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery ®. Internationally recognized for his precision, innovation, and patient-centered approach, Dr. Chiu specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures of the face and body, with a focus on natural-looking, long-lasting results. He completed his advanced medical training at top-tier institutions and has been honored with multiple awards for clinical excellence, leadership, and patient safety. Frequently sought after by media and industry peers, Dr. Chiu is known for bridging cutting-edge surgical techniques with holistic wellness principles—positioning him as a leading voice in modern aesthetic medicine. His work emphasizes education, longevity, and confidence, redefining plastic surgery as part of a comprehensive approach to overall well-being.

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc.

9454 Wilshire Blvd Ground Floor Suite 108

Beverly Hills, California 90212

www.BeverlyHillsPlasticSurgeryInc.com

310-888-8087

@ drchiubhps Instagram

@ drchiubhps TikTok

SOURCE Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, A Medical Corporation