Beverly Hills Psychologist Dr. Shannon Daneshrad of Century Psychology Group Launch New Website to Enhance Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Psychology Group, an elite leading mental health practice in Beverly Hills, today announced the launch of its new website, https://www.centurypsychologygroup.com/, designed to better serve patients seeking expert psychological care. Founded by Dr. Shannon Daneshrad, a distinguished licensed psychologist, the practice is committed to providing accessible, evidence-based mental health services to individuals, couples, and families in person throughout the Los Angeles area and virtually throughout all of California.

The new website offers an enhanced user experience, making it easier for patients to learn about the practice's comprehensive services, which include individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, psychological assessments, and specialized treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues, life transitions, and complex family dynamics ADHD, ASD, eating disorders, and much more. The intuitive design allows visitors to quickly access information about Dr. Daneshrad's and her team's expertise, the practice's approach to care, and convenient options for scheduling consultations.

"We're excited to launch our new website as part of our ongoing commitment to making quality mental health care more accessible," says Dr. Daneshrad. "Our goal is to create a welcoming online environment where individuals can easily find the information and support they need to begin their journey toward better mental health. We understand that reaching out for help can be challenging, and we want to make that first step as seamless as possible. At Century Psychology Group, we focus not just on managing symptoms but on addressing root causes to promote lasting healing and transformation."

Dr. Daneshrad has built a reputation throughout Los Angeles and Beverly Hills for her compassionate, client-centered approach to psychological care. Her expertise spans a wide range of mental health concerns, including work with children, teens, and adults facing anxiety, depression, women's issues, male issues, relationship conflicts trauma, high-conflict divorces, and family reunification/conjoint therapy. She is particularly known for her work with individuals navigating complex relational issues, life transitions, and those seeking personal growth and emotional resilience.

The new website features detailed information about the practice's services, Dr. Daneshrad's background and credentials, patient resources, and an easy-to-use contact system. The mobile-responsive design ensures that individuals can access important information about mental health services from any device, at any time. The site also highlights the practice's commitment to diversity and inclusivity, welcoming clients from all backgrounds, genders, races, ethnicities, and sexual orientations.

More About Dr. Shannon Daneshrad and Century Psychology Group

Dr. Shannon Daneshrad is a Licensed Psychologist with dual licenses in California (PSY 34382) and Virginia (0810008355). She received her Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.) in Applied Clinical Psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Los Angeles, and her Master of Arts (M.A.) in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy from Pepperdine University.

Century Psychology Group is a premier mental health practice located in Beverly Hills, California. Under the leadership of Dr. Daneshrad, the practice provides comprehensive psychological services tailored to meet each client's unique needs. The practice specializes in helping clients work through complex emotional issues and fostering deep, lasting healing in a warm, empathetic, and non-judgmental environment. Dr. Daneshrad is fluent in both English and Farsi, ensuring culturally competent care for diverse communities.

For more information about Century Psychology Group or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.centurypsychologygroup.com/.

