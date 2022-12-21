Beverly Hills Publishing™ leads the publishing industry with a High-end 360-publishing experience to release books within 90 days

Beverly Hills Publishing™ Andréa Albright is helping evolve the publishing industry with a 90-day strategy to release books.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Publishing™, led by Andréa Albright, known as The Media Disruptor, a High-End Luxury Book Publishing, Marketing, PR, and Hollywood Distribution company that takes your story from book to multi-media production is creating the next movement for authors and helping evolve the publishing industry.

Beverly Hills Publishing™ is known for working exclusively with thought leaders who know their book is more than just a book. Your book is your legacy! These leaders consist of C.E.O.s who inspire their tribe and entrepreneurs who are disrupting their industry. Beverly Hills Publishing™ takes on all the heavy lifting by providing a 360-publishing experience that includes ghostwriters, multi-media marketing and strategy, design, and distribution, all within a 90-day period.

Andréa Albright, "The Media Disruptor," created Beverly Hills Publishing™ in a bunk bed after the most heart-wrenching blow of her entire life. She proudly defied the odds many times, rising to the top in the fitness and health industries, writing 25+ books, and impacting millions of lives while serving the illumination of thought leaders worldwide.

"The more I helped others to publish and accomplish their book dreams, the more my heart healed. Without Beverly Hills Publishing™, I don't know how I would have ever gotten through the depression or even out of bed." - Andréa Albright

Beverly Hills Publishing™ is already making its mark as a premier High-End Luxury Book publishing and media company in the corporate world by publishing books for; Paul Fiore – an Entrepreneur and C.E.O. Next Edge Crypto, Marco Soriano IV – a Philanthropist, Chairman & C.E.O. at the Soriano Group Family Office, Holly Williams, The Hidden Investment Expert, Don Owens - C.E.O. of H.N.O. Green Fuels, Marvin Epstein - Founder and President of the Private Equity Firm I.A.T. Capital and Harvey Castro, MD - Medical Doctor, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Trusted Medical™, to name a few.





Currently, Beverly Hill Publishing™ is making a move into the entertainment world by adding a focus on publishing today's biggest celebrities' stories. Leading this new celebrity book division, Beverly Hills Publishing™ will be partnering with Moniece Slaughter to release the anticipated book Mayhem: A Mental Health Memoir set for January 2023.

You can find out more about Beverly Hills Publishing™ and how to get your book published and distributed by logging on to www.beverlyhillspublishing.com

