Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Opens Center of Excellence in West Hollywood, Signaling New Era for the Brand

Following BHRC's Recent Acquisition by Motivant, the New WeHo Location Introduces Exclusive Technologies Designed to Deliver Precision, Recovery, and Long-Term Rejuvenation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC) announced today the opening of its flagship Center of Excellence in West Hollywood, marking a major milestone in the brand's evolution and its first major debut under new ownership group, Motivant.

Long renowned for pioneering the medical aesthetics category, BHRC's new Center of Excellence represents the next generation of luxury wellness and regenerative medicine – a model designed to merge beauty, longevity, and science through advanced diagnostics, clinical expertise, and industry-leading technology. This flagship location serves as both a destination clinic and a training hub for new and existing franchisees.

The opening of the West Hollywood location signifies a strategic relaunch of BHRC under Motivant, which acquired the brand with a vision to lead the industry in regenerative aesthetics and longevity. To further share this message, BHRC is hosting an exclusive first-look featuring Dr. Fab Mancini at the Center next month, providing the space for industry leaders to gain perspective from longevity experts and observe a select set of BHRC's innovative protocols.

"BHRC West Hollywood is symbolic of the movement we're leading — one where beauty and longevity converge," said Sarah Gabriel, CEO of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. "As the first major opening under Motivant, this center showcases the innovation, technology, and clinical expertise that will define BHRC's next chapter and set a new benchmark for excellence nationwide."

BHRC West Hollywood integrates clinical-grade technology, biometric testing, and customized provider-guided treatment protocols to deliver a truly personalized approach to rejuvenation. Its 'whole-person' philosophy combines diagnostic imaging, lab analysis, and regenerative protocols to target wellness at the cellular level. Each protocol is backed by science, rooted in measurable data, and designed to optimize both outer appearance and inner vitality.

Along with the debut of the Center of Excellence, BHRC is introducing numerous exclusive or limited offerings, positioning themselves as a thought leader and training destination in the emerging field of regenerative aesthetics. These include:

Solaria by InMode — A next-generation fractional CO₂ laser offering ablative skin resurfacing with minimal downtime. BHRC West Hollywood has been named an official InMode Clinic of Excellence, one of only a select few nationwide with early access to the technology.

— A next-generation fractional CO₂ laser offering ablative skin resurfacing with minimal downtime. BHRC West Hollywood has been named an official InMode Clinic of Excellence, one of only a select few nationwide with early access to the technology. EmSculpt Neo by BTL — FDA-approved for Functional Wellness, building muscle and reducing fat while enhancing strength and performance.

— FDA-approved for Functional Wellness, building muscle and reducing fat while enhancing strength and performance. EmFace + Exion by BTL — Dual modalities that work synergistically to lift, tighten, and restore facial structure from within, stimulating collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid for noninvasive rejuvenation.

— Dual modalities that work synergistically to lift, tighten, and restore facial structure from within, stimulating collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid for noninvasive rejuvenation. Cell Factor Protocols — BHRC's proprietary regenerative system designed to accelerate healing and improve outcomes following aesthetic treatments.

— BHRC's proprietary regenerative system designed to accelerate healing and improve outcomes following aesthetic treatments. Diagnostic Imaging — Whole body imaging with comprehensive reports to help facilitate personalized treatment plans and measurable outcomes.

The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening celebration will take place in late January of 2026 and will include an interactive expert panel, offering opportunities for guests to ask questions and engage, along with a curated offering of services, facility tours highlighting equipment and technology, and exclusive VIP booking opportunities for attendees.

The West Hollywood Center of Excellence marks the first opening under Motivant's reignition of the BHRC brand, serving as both a flagship destination and a blueprint for future franchise development. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is now seeking qualified franchise partners to bring the brand's science-backed, luxury wellness experience to new markets across the U.S.

For more information about Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and the franchise opportunity, visit https://www.bhrcenter.com/become-an-owner/.

ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER

Founded in 2005, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is a nationally recognized brand and leader in the longevity, regenerative wellness and beauty industries. Rooted in science, empowered by innovation, and fueled by purpose, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is pioneering proprietary aesthetic treatments and personalized health optimization. For more information, visit https://www.bhrcenter.com/.

ABOUT MOTIVANT

Motivant is an entrepreneur-led family office with a diverse range of experience, united by a commitment to excellence and a focus on creating and delivering meaningful value. Motivant has operational expertise in the areas of healthcare, life sciences, real estate and hospitality. For more information, visit https://bemotivant.com/.

