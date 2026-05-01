BEVERLY HILLS SPORTS COUNCIL AND MVP SPORTS GROUP REUNITE TO FORM EVOLV SPORTS MANAGEMENT

Two of Professional Baseball's Most Accomplished Agencies Combine to Represent Over $6 Billion in Contracts

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Sports Council (BHSC) and MVP Sports Group (MVP) today announced the formation of EVOLV Sports Management, an athlete representation agency built to lead the next era of professional baseball.

Formed through the reunion of Danny Horwits and Dan Lozano - who were partners for more than 22 years before building their respective agencies - EVOLV represents the unification of two proven legacies into a single, more powerful platform built for the future of player representation.

"Dan Lozano and I spent over 20 years working side by side, building relationships and representing players at the highest level," said Danny Horwits. "We went on to build two incredibly strong organizations but bringing them back together allows us to offer something more complete than ever before. This is about combining everything we've learned, everything we've built, and putting it behind our players in a way that gives them a real advantage moving forward."

This unification brings together two of the industry's most accomplished agencies, creating one of the most powerful player representation groups in baseball. Together, the agencies have negotiated more than $6 billion in contracts and prepared over 400 arbitration cases, combining scale, experience, and proven results at the highest level.

"Working with Danny Horwits for over two decades shaped a lot of how I approach this business," said Dan Lozano. "We've always shared the same mindset when it comes to player relationships, trust, and delivering results. Bringing everything back together now is about taking that foundation and building something even stronger, with more resources and more opportunities for the players we represent."

EVOLV is built on a clear belief: the game, its players, and expectations around representation have all evolved – and so has the agency.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to trust and results," said Manny Machado. "I've seen how this group works behind the scenes, how they fight for players, how they handle the biggest moments. This just adds even more strength and depth around players."

EVOLV launches with a track record defined by record-setting contracts and consistent execution at the top of the market, including: Manny Machado ($350M / 11 years, San Diego Padres), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($340M / 14 years, San Diego Padres), Albert Pujols ($240M / 10 years, Los Angeles Angels), Joey Votto ($225M / 10 years, Cincinnati Reds), Yordan Álvarez ($115M / 6 years, Houston Astros), Anthony Santander ($92.5M / 5 years, Toronto Blue Jays), Jackson Chourio ($82M / 8 years, Milwaukee Brewers), Mike Leake ($80M / 5 years, St. Louis Cardinals), Tanner Scott ($72M / 4 years, Los Angeles Dodgers), Kristian Campbell ($60M / 8 years, Boston Red Sox), and Alex Cobb ($57M / 4 years, Baltimore Orioles), among others.

Together, these deals reflect not only scale but a consistent ability to set markets, define value, and deliver for players at every stage of their careers.

Between Beverly Hills Sports Council and MVP Sports Group, the agencies have represented some of the most influential legends of the game, including Barry Bonds, Mike Piazza, Bobby Bonilla, Michael Young, Mike Leake, Jimmy Rollins, John Franco, Joey Votto, Alex Cobb, Albert Pujols, Josh Donaldson, Carlos Beltran, Bret Saberhagen, Jason Isringhausen, and many others.

EVOLV operates eight fully integrated departments providing more than fifteen service categories, including contract negotiation, salary arbitration, draft preparation, personal branding, analytics and player development, social media and content strategy, marketing and endorsements, trading cards and autographs, equipment, public relations, accounting and finance, and international representation across the NPB, KBO, and CPBL.

The agency is built as a fully integrated platform where every aspect of a player's career - from contracts to content to long-term legacy - is connected by design.

EVOLV's active client roster includes some of the most impactful players in the game today: Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Yordan Álvarez, Jackson Chourio, Anthony Santander, Kirby Yates, Luis Arraez, Tanner Scott, Jorge Soler, Kyle Higashioka, Miguel Rojas, Cristian Javier, Drew Rasmussen, Hunter Harvey, and many others.

"What makes it different is the combination," said Kirby Yates. "You've got experience, relationships, and more resources all in one place. As a player, that gives you a real advantage."

The agency also continues to build a strong pipeline of emerging talent, featuring players such as Sal Stewart, Carson Williams, Abner Uribe, Kristian Campbell, Bryce Eldridge, Edward Florentino, Carter Jensen, Cole Young, Ceddanne Rafaela, Blaze Jordan, Jett Williams, Javier Sanoja, Robert Hassell, James Triantos, and Daylen Lile, while strategically expanding its roster across every level of professional baseball.

Under the EVOLV brand, the agency is positioned to expand its influence across talent, innovation, and global markets, prioritizing elite player representation, advanced analytics, content capabilities, and a broader international and commercial reach.

EVOLV represents forward movement, constant progression, and a commitment to building something stronger every step of the way - a philosophy that drives both how the agency serves its players and its continued growth.

SOURCE Evolv Sports Management