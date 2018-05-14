Beverly Hills Welcomes India's Czars of Couture Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All roads lead to The Peninsula Hotel on Friday, 18th May 2018 as India's foremost fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla arrives in the city for an exclusive, one-day exhibit hosted by Deepa and Yashica Anand.

This will be the first time they show in the City of Angels and it promises to be style heaven as they present a curated collection of their three labels, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture, Asal by Abu Sandeep and their westernwear label, Khosla Jani.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are renowned for their breathtaking designs and formidable craftsmanship Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

The duo is renowned for their breathtaking designs and formidable craftsmanship, which have found favour among the most discerning clientele across the globe for 31 years.

Apart from dressing every A lister in their home country, from Movie royalty to business barons and high society stalwarts, Abu and Sandeep have also dressed international celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Beyoncé Knowles. Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Tyra Banks.

"We are absolutely thrilled to come to L.A. This Collection is an amalgam of our labels. We see it as the perfect introduction to all our labels, our creativity and our world. L.A. is a new geography for us and we love bringing our best to new audiences."

Share Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The exhibit will take place on Friday 18th May 2018 at The Magnolia Room, The Peninsula, Beverley Hills between 10am and 5pm.

For further information: Deepa Anand, 818-648-2912

Media Contact:

Parvin Anand

194915@email4pr.com

818-648-2911

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverly-hills-welcomes-indias-czars-of-couture-abu-jani-sandeep-khosla-300647263.html

SOURCE Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla