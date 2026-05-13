BEVIMI Launches Uno Protect, a Patent-Pending Liquid Brain Health Formulation with Ten Clinically Studied Actives

Ten clinically studied actives – including phospholipid-form omega-3s with specialized pro-resolving mediators, brain-targeted magnesium with vitamins D3+K2, high-dose curcumin, and quercetin – delivered in a single 1.7 oz daily shot. A randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study measuring hundreds of proteomic and digital biomarkers begins in 2026.

GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEVIMI, a brain health and wellness platform company, today announced the launch of Uno Protect, a daily liquid formulation developed to support cognitive performance, brain health, and resilience in healthy adults. The proprietary formulation combines ten clinically studied actives – including hydrophobic, fat-soluble, and historically difficult-to-formulate bioactive compounds – in a single, shelf-stable liquid serving, and is covered by BEVIMI's filed patent-pending composition-of-matter claims. The formulation is built on a liquid stabilization technology BEVIMI has licensed for use across its product portfolio.

Uno Protect was developed by a leadership team with combined experience in nutritional science, precision medicine, and data-driven healthcare. BEVIMI's founders include the former operating leadership of Thorne HealthTech and the former Chief Scientific Officer of Tempus, working alongside academic collaborators from Stanford University. The team's stated objective is to apply the standards of clinical drug development – formulation rigor, ingredient transparency, and randomized clinical evidence – to a category in which those standards are rare.

"Brain health has become one of the most important and least rigorous categories in consumer wellness," said Paul Jacobson, BEVIMI's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We built Uno Protect to change that: ten fully dosed, fully disclosed actives in a single daily shot, supported by a randomized clinical study."

A Novel Liquid Formulation for Hydrophobic Bioactives

Many of the most studied compounds in cognitive nutrition – fat-soluble vitamins, omega-3 phospholipids, curcumin, quercetin, green tea polyphenols, and lipid-soluble botanicals – are notoriously difficult to formulate together in a stable liquid at clinical doses. They have historically required capsules, soft gels, or powdered regimens to deliver the end product. BEVIMI's Uno Protect formulation was developed to overcome these limitations, combining ten clinically studied actives at clinically meaningful doses in a single shelf-stable liquid serving.

The product is delivered as a 1.7-ounce daily shot in a glass bottle, chosen to support shelf stability and to avoid the microplastic exposure associated with plastic packaging.

A Multi-Mechanism Formulation, Fully Disclosed

Uno Protect contains ten clinically studied actives at fully disclosed doses, with no proprietary blends. Hero ingredients include:

Phospholipid-forms of omega-3s – including DHA and EPA delivered from Norwegian herring roe. These, alongside specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs) – a class of lipid signaling molecules that supports the body's natural resolution of inflammation – strongly support cognitive health, synaptic growth, and neuronal repair.



Phospholipid Complex from Norwegian herring roe – to further support neuronal repair and neurotransmitter production.



ATA Mg® Magnesium Acetyl Taurate – a form selected for central nervous system uptake to elevate the cognitive benefits magnesium has to offer.



Vitamin K2 MK-4 and Vitamin D3 – fat-soluble vitamins supporting optimal immune system regulation, delivered in stable liquid form.



Curcumin and Quercetin – two of the most extensively studied polyphenols in cognitive nutrition, delivered at meaningful doses in stable liquid form.



HRG80 Korean Red Ginseng – a high-potency standardized extract rich in rare ginsenosides, studied for attention, concentration, and processing speed.



Zynamite S® Mango Leaf Extract – a standardized extract studied for acute cognitive performance benefits in numerous functional areas.



Green Tea Extract and Blueberry Extract – for polyphenol and anthocyanin support reducing oxidative stress and supporting adequate blood flow to the brain.

Full ingredient disclosures, doses, and supplement facts are available at https://www.mybevimi.com.

A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Study

Uno Protect will enter an Institutional Review Board-approved, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study designed to assess safety, tolerability, and biomarker responses relevant to brain health prevention and cognitive aging. The trial will incorporate a next-generation inflammatory biomarker panel developed by Alamar Biosciences, which provides quantitation of circulating inflammatory markers that has not previously been available for nutritional research. In addition to the inflammatory panel, the trial will measure p-tau217, neurofilament light (NfL), and LL-37 – biomarkers of neuronal integrity, neuroinflammation, and innate immune system regulation that are increasingly used in cognitive aging research.

Trial details – including study size, duration, sites, and ClinicalTrials.gov registration – will be announced when the study activates. BEVIMI intends to publish the trial protocol in advance and the full results following completion, regardless of outcome.

"It is unusual to see a nutritional product brought to market with this level of molecular rigor and clinical commitment," said Annelise Barron, CSO of BEVIMI and a tenured Associate Professor in Stanford's School of Medicine. "Combining a novel, patent-pending liquid formulation with molecular pathway and biomarker-informed ingredient selection raises the bar for the brain health category. Uno Protect is designed to support healthy immune regulation and the body's natural resolution of inflammation."

A Pipeline of Brain Health Formulations

Uno Protect is the first product in a planned BEVIMI portfolio, supported by the company's pipeline of novel liquid formulations in development. Future products are focused on cognitive performance, acute support following head impacts, and pediatric brain nutrition. BEVIMI is also building an AI-enabled formulation and manufacturing system, designed to link ingredient combinations and doses to individual response profiles.

"Brain biology is complex and inseparable from immune function and broader physiology. No single ingredient or single-pathway product can address the full range of cognitive needs across a lifespan," said Joel Dudley, Ph.D., BEVIMI's Co-Founder and President. "We've built a brain health platform with three pillars: novel liquid formulations; clinically meaningful, fully disclosed dosing; and the data infrastructure to connect ingredients to outcomes. Uno Protect is the first product in BEVIMI's portfolio of brain health formulations, with additional products targeting cognitive performance, recovery, and children's brain nutrition coming soon."

Uno Protect now begins a soft launch with availability through the company's site as well as select athletic, special forces, and practitioner partners. Broader availability will roll out through 2026. Pricing and additional product details are available at https://www.mybevimi.com.

About BEVIMI

BEVIMI is a brain health and wellness platform company founded in 2025 by leaders in nutritional science, precision medicine, and clinical research. The company develops liquid-delivered, science-based nutritional products with novel formulations, supported by clinical evidence and full ingredient transparency. BEVIMI is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Learn more at https://www.mybevimi.com.

Image to accompany this story here: https://darnellworks.com/bevimi/protect.htm

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned clinical studies, future product development, and platform expansion. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. BEVIMI undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact: Roger Darnell

DWA for BEVIMI

(+)1.828.773.4410

[email protected]

SOURCE BEVIMI