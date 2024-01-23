BeVinced Welcomes Pascal Groenen as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeVinced , a leading innovator in the Medtech CRO business is delighted to announce the appointment of Pascal Groenen as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Pascal brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in his previous leadership roles in the Medtech CRO business, making him a valuable addition to the BeVinced team. This extensive background has equipped him with a deep understanding of the industry and the challenges and opportunities it presents.

Pascal demonstrated exceptional leadership, consistently driving growth and innovation. His strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering results have earned him a reputation for excellence in the field.

As BeVinced's new COO, Pascal will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future growth and development. His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving strategic initiatives, streamlining operations, and ensuring that BeVinced continues to provide the highest level of service and innovation to its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pascal Groenen to the BeVinced team," said Dirk Meijer CEO & Founder of Bevinced. "His impressive accomplishments in our industry and his proven ability to lead and execute strategic initiatives make him the ideal choice for our COO position. We look forward to working closely with Pascal to achieve new levels of success for BeVinced."

Joris Bannenberg, CMO & Founder, said: "Pascal Groenen's appointment as COO represents a significant milestone for BeVinced. In addition to his proven track record, his outstanding personality and team-player spirit will ensure that he plays a pivotal role in forming and leading our team, thereby contributing significantly to the success and growth of BeVinced."

Pascal Groenen expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am excited to join BeVinced and contribute to its continued growth and success. I believe in the company's vision and its commitment to excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented BeVinced team."

BeVinced is confident that Pascal Groenen's appointment as COO will further strengthen the company's position as a leader in Medtech service industry for market approvals of Medical Devices and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional value to clients.

Website: www.bevinced.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040194/4505656/Bevinced_Logo.jpg