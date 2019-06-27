BevMo! Celebrates 25 Years With Walnut Creek Party

CONCORD, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Beverage Retailer, BevMo! will raise a glass June 27 to the 25th anniversary of its founding, with an event at its Walnut Creek store, the city where the company first opened its doors.

In celebrating its silver anniversary, BevMo!, the West Coast's leading beverage retailer, will offer treats, tastings and games. Festivities will include a meet-and-greet with the "King of Pinot" Joe Wagner, tastings of highly rated wines, giveaways, and a Crown Royal embroidery event.

When first launched under the name Beverages & More! in 1994, company founders envisioned a place that would quickly become the largest retailer to carry the widest selection of beverages and specialty food items at the lowest price in the market.

On opening day, the 17,000-square foot Walnut Creek location boasted more than 3,000 packaged specialty foods, including 125 pastas, 85 olive oils, more than 30 gourmet vinegars, imported chocolate, coffee, nut oils, and a variety of caviar. It also featured more than 300 types of chardonnays, 80 single malt scotches, 150 microbrewery beers, more than 30 tequila varieties, premium root beer, natural juices and wines from smaller wineries.

The original Walnut Creek store closed in February 2000, when it was relocated to its current location at 2490 Main St. After opening that first store, BevMo quickly opened a San Rafael location, and followed up with four more locations throughout Northern California by the end of the year.

The Concord-based retailer placed more emphasis on expanding its wine & spirits selection, and rebranded as BevMo! in January 2001. It went on to expand its footprint beyond California, with locations in Arizona (2007) and in Washington (2013). BevMo! now offers more than 3,000 types of wines, 1500 types of spirits, and 1200 types of beers.

"It's fair to say that we've aged like a fine wine. And given the tremendous selection of beverages and specialty foods we offer, coupled with the most knowledgeable and accommodating sales staff in the business, we look forward to many more years of helping our guests find the perfect drink for every occasion," said Dimitri Haloulos, BevMo! CEO

About BevMo!

California based BevMo! is the leading alcoholic beverage specialty retailer in the western United States, with nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. BevMo! provides a uniquely friendly and welcoming environment for competitively priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The retailer also has a wide assortment of complementary products such as specialty foods and snacks, cigars, glassware and related bar and wine accessories. Its friendly and product-knowledgeable team members assist both enthusiasts and first-time buyers of wine, spirits and beer. BevMo!'s philosophy is simple: we help find the "perfect drink for every glass." For more information, visit http://www.bevmo.com.

