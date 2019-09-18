BevMo!'s Five-Cent Event Adds More Categories, More Brands…and More Days

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BevMo!'s biggest sale of the year kicks off with more than 30 new wines to explore and discover, as the West Coast's leading beverage retailer begins its semi-annual "Five-Cent Event" sale today. Taking advantage of the sale has been made even easier since shoppers can now "mix and match" among 500 different wines and 70 of the most popular spirits.

Concluding its 12th year, the famed sale will allow shoppers to purchase select bottles of wines and spirits at full price and receive a second participating bottle of the same or lesser value for just a nickel when using their ClubBev! card. This year, customers can now select either a spirit or wine as their "second" bottle to complement their full-priced first bottle. This mixing and matching of spirits and wines was introduced at the last "Five-Cent Event" back in March.

Running through Oct. 21, the popular sale will showcase new wines, new spirits and new sizes of bottles that have been introduced to the sale. This year, shoppers will see significantly more bottle sizes for sale – ranging from 50ml to 1.75l.

This year's concluding sale marks the event's longest duration (35 days), as typically the sale runs for four weeks.

A number of top brands have been added to the "Five-Cent Event" lineup this time, including Woodbridge, Santa Margherita (375 ml), Absolut Vodka and Malibu Rum.

"This remains one of the most anticipated sales in California, and for good reason," said Josiah Knutsen, SVP of merchandising at BevMo! "We keep the lineup fresh by introducing new and exciting bottles every year. This year, we're expanding our 'mix 'n match' feature with a greater variety of spirits and we're extending the length of the sale by a week. It's the best time of year for wine and spirits lovers."

Some of the more critically acclaimed wines available this year include Gerard Bertrand Cap Insula Red and Conn Creek Anthology Napa Valley Cabernet. Popular high-end spirits available this year include Jim Beam Repeal and Maker's Mark (375 ml).

