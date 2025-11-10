bevri.ai Appoints Jonathon Haddad as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Agentic AI-Powered Loan Origination

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bevri.ai, the technology company redefining the entire TPO mortgage industry through artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Jonathon Haddad as Chief Executive Officer. This leadership move heralds bevri.ai's next chapter in delivering end-to-end automation tailored for brokers and non-delegated correspondent lenders bringing the vision of one-touch closes into sharp reality.

In Georgian, "bevri" means "a lot." bevri.ai lives up to its name: a lot of ai. A lot of automation. A lot of growth. The company's Mortgage Solutions platform provides full automation from lead capture to closing featuring intelligent lead qualification, ai-powered document processing, real-time underwriting support, and client-communication automation. The company is also preparing expansions into real estate, insurance and legal-tech verticals.

Jonathon Haddad joins bevri.ai with a deep and uniquely relevant mortgage-industry background. Beginning his career in retail mortgage at one of the largest lenders in the country, Haddad advanced quickly through roles and helped generate billions in transaction volume. He then transitioned into the broker/wholesale channel as Managing Partner at Next Door Lending, where under his leadership the company produced substantial volume and growth. Simultaneously, Haddad has taken an industry-leadership role as CEO of Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), advocating for independent brokers and shaping the future of the channel.

"bevri.ai represents the evolution of what technology should do for the mortgage industry," said Jonathon Haddad, CEO of bevri.ai. "We're taking the power of artificial intelligence and putting it directly in the hands of brokers so they can close faster, communicate better, and focus entirely on relationships instead of process."

Haddad's leadership is rooted in empathy, execution and vision shaped by his own early career journey helping his family through hardship, ascending from retail loan officer to team leader and executive.

"Our goal isn't just speed, it's clarity," Haddad continued. "Technology should amplify human potential, not replace it. bevri.ai is here to make complex systems simple, intuitive and profitable for the people who drive this business every day."

"bevri.ai is building technology that delivers on what so many have promised, and few have achieved," said Jason duPont, investor at bevri.ai. "Jonathon's leadership and bevri's intelligence platform are poised to reshape how brokers experience automation combining innovation with real-world impact."

With Haddad at the helm, bevri.ai is positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory, deepen its product offering, and reinforce its position as the premier ai partner for brokers and non-delegated correspondent lenders seeking frictionless, one-touch closings.

About bevri.ai

bevri.ai is an agentic artificial intelligence company revolutionizing how industries operate through automation. From mortgage to real estate, insurance, and legal, bevri.ai delivers intelligent, end-to-end solutions that transform complexity into clarity. Since the initial announcement of its partnership with TidalWave, bevri.ai has experienced rapid growth, expanding its technology, partnerships, and market reach. Its Mortgage Solutions Platform focuses on automation from lead capture to closing, enabling intelligent lead qualification, AI-powered document processing, real-time underwriting support, and client communication automation. bevri.ai delivers a lot of AI, a lot of automation, and a lot of growth. Learn more at www.bevri.ai

SOURCE bevri.ai