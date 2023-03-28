BevSource CEO Janet Johanson Receives Gold Leadership Award from Junior Achievement

Award Recognizes Exceptional Volunteer Service in Inspiring and Preparing Young People for Economic Success

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Johanson, a Minneapolis business leader and Founder/CEO of BevSource , has been honored with the Gold Leadership Award from Junior Achievement. Selected from over 100,000 U.S. volunteers, Johanson is one of eleven recipients of the prestigious award, recognized for her exceptional leadership and volunteer service in support of JA's mission to inspire and prepare young people for economic success.

Janet Johanson

The Gold Leadership Award from Junior Achievement is presented annually to recognize volunteer excellence in supporting and expanding the organization's impact on students, as well as its resources, operational effectiveness, and long-term sustainability. The award honors the recipients' outstanding service as JA volunteers. Being a recipient of this award is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the dedication and leadership demonstrated by the volunteers in advancing Junior Achievement's mission.

"Janet's leadership style is a force to be reckoned with - she puts her heart, soul, hands, and head into everything she does, whether it's for her community, team, or JA," said Sara Dziuk, President and CEO at Junior Achievement North. "She's been a vital part of JA North since 2009, and we're thrilled to have her as our Board Chair, where she brings a visionary and progressive approach to the table. With Janet at the helm, there's no doubt that we're in good hands - she's a true leader, and she knows how to have fun while getting things done."

Since 2009, Janet Johanson has held a volunteer position as a local board member for Junior Achievement. She is currently serving as Chair of the Board for Junior Achievement North, where she works to expand access to programming and deepen impact so more students can access transformational learning opportunities.

"The work of Junior Achievement was momentous when I was a young girl growing up in Milwaukee and has shaped who I am as an entrepreneur and constant educator on financial literacy. It's an absolute honor to be recognized by such an incredible organization that's making waves as a change-leader in education for our future leaders. I'm thrilled to help spread awareness for JA and encourage the next generation to unleash their superpowers - they have so much potential, and I can't wait to see what they'll achieve," said Janet Johanson, Founder/CEO of BevSource and Chair of Junior Achievement North.

Junior Achievement's programs on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness are offered throughout the United States, usually in classrooms during regular school hours. These programs are taught by corporate and community volunteers who serve as positive role models for the students.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.2 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States, as part of more than 12.5 million students served by operations in 115 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About Junior Achievement North

Junior Achievement North prepares young people with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Our programming addresses the skills, wealth, and opportunity gaps our communities are currently facing. Through experiential learning focused on financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship, students build the skills required to succeed in today's dynamic world. These transformative educational experiences empower students to become engaged community and business leaders. Serving over 80,000 students annually, our experiential learning model helps students make the connection between classroom curriculum and life after graduation. Students discover the possibilities of what they can be, equipping them with foundational tools and skills that will set students up for a successful future. Each year, over 4,500 corporate and community volunteers work alongside students, share their experiences, and explore engaging content.

About BevSource

BevSource is a leading provider of integrated solutions for beverage development, sourcing, and production, catering to both established and emerging players in the industry. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN, and offers a full range of operational and support services across various beverage categories, including beer, wine, spirits, energy drinks, juices, tea, functional waters, carbonated soft drinks, and seltzers. In November 2021, BevSource formed a partnership with Shore Capital Partners. For more information, please visit their website at www.BevSource.com .

