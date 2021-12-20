BevStrat Founder Brian Rosen to Join the Advisory Board of ReserveBar, the Established Leader in Premium and Luxury Spirits E-commerce

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar is pleased to announce that Brian Rosen has joined its industry advisory board. Rosen is founder of BevStrat, a full-service sales and ground activation firm that advises small and emerging spirits brands and assists those brands in creating effective routes to market and navigating the spirits industry. BevStrat and ReserveBar will collaborate in curating e-commerce solutions and executing digital marketing tactics for Adult Beverage clients.

ReserveBar's CEO, Lindsay Held, said, "Brian has literally grown up in the spirits industry, and his wealth of experience, ranging from starting in his family-owned retail spirits store to ultimately becoming CEO of Sam's Wines and Spirits, which was the largest independent retailer in the United States." Prior to selling their family-owned chain, Sam's Wines and Spirits was named Retailer of the Year two times by Wine Spectator while also being awarded a similar accolade by Wine Enthusiast. Rosen has sold over $1.5 billion worth of beverage alcohol during his career and is globally regarded as a three-tier leader.

"ReserveBar has been the established leader in providing new, emerging, and growing brands strategic e-commerce tools, including a seamless path to purchase for consumers from the brand's website, social media, and digital marketing. Moreover, I believe that ReserveBar's cutting-edge data and advice will continue to provide small brands, such as BevStrat's clients, empirically-driven e-commerce and digital solutions that have made ReserveBar the leader in premium and craft spirits. ReserveBar's recent acquisition of Minibar Delivery only adds to ReserveBar's comprehensive suite of marketing and e-commerce services and reach." Held added, "Brian's industry knowledge and proven track record will bring synergistic value to ReserveBar's and BevStrat's client brands, as they seize on opportunities that we can provide."

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com.

About BevStrat

Founded in 2015, BevStrat is the largest 3rd party sales force in America for Adult Beverage. BevStrat leverages its nearly 50 years of total beverage experience with a tech heavy approach to sell goods using data and geofencing to source the best accounts for its supplier clients. BevStrat has been awarded Top 100 most influential companies in AlcBev and is constantly a strong and active partner to its supplier clients.

