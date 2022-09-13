Bevvi Announces Partnership with Gifting Platform Goody

Two leading gifting platforms come together for a brand new way to gift wine and spirits

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bevvi - the leading gifting platform for the beverage industry - and Goody , a global gifting platform , join forces on a unique and exciting partnership. For the first time ever, users can send wine and spirits that recipients can swap for alternative options.

Goody

A person receiving a gift bottle of Champagne could swap it for a bottle of tequila – or a nonalcoholic gift from Goody's collection of 300+ curated brands. It's a first-of-its-kind way to gift wine and spirits, and the first ever that's inclusive of the roughly one in three Americans who don't drink alcohol.

Bevvi has disrupted the corporate gifting model in the beverage industry, by allowing companies to order beverages for gift-giving purposes or virtual corporate events, with the convenience of ordering once and shipping to multiple recipients. They work with Fortune 500 companies and currently ship to over 45 states.

Goody is a global gifting platform that allows users to send gifts (personal, client, employee, and more) via text or email. Today, the two come together, and Goody users can now gift wine and spirits brands via Bevvi, all made possible due to Bevvi's API.

"Our BevviConnect API makes it seamless for Goody's app and website to query for inventory and send orders to our network of retail partners across the US at an instant click of a button," says Raja Daita, CTO and Co-Founder of Bevvi.

Gift recipients can choose to accept the gift or swap it for another item from Goody's curated collection of over 300 brands. Additionally, recipients are able to select their gift from various Goody Gift Collections, so that they will be sure to receive their favorite brand and product.

"We are very excited to partner with Goody and offer unique wine, liquor, and wine kits to Goody's customers," says Bevvi's CEO and Co-Founder Dipanjan Chatterjee. "We can ship to most US states using our network of retail partners and enable Goody's customers to send gifts or organize team happy hours."

In addition to the gifting element, Bevvi is able to help execute virtual events for customers using their wine and cocktail kits, and can even support with special requests such as engraved bottles and gift wrapping.

"We're enabling meaningful human connection at scale," shares Katy Carrigan, CEO of Goody. "There is so much joy in sending gifts, but people often avoid it due to all of the logistics around it. We've taken away those barriers. Our partnership with Bevvi makes it easier to celebrate meaningful personal moments and business relationships. The Agave Collection is now one of my go-to Goody gifts – you can never go wrong with a mezcal margarita."

About Bevvi:

Bevvi is a liquor delivery and SaaS platform for corporate gifting of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Corporate event managers can order beverages for virtual corporate events and gift-giving with the convenience of ordering once and shipping to multiple recipients.

Gifting platforms use Bevvi's BevviConnect API to send orders and get them fulfilled via Bevvi's network of retail partners.

For more information, please visit us at https://corporate.getbevvi.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About Goody:

Goody is the easiest way to send gifts to the people you care about in your life.

Goody's mobile app launched in December 2020 and has built a base of enthusiastic users who have sent tens of thousands of gifts to friends and family members across the United States. Interested users can download the app at https://www.ongoody.com/

Goody for Business is a global gifting platform that allows you to send unique business gifts as easily as a text, used by more than 10,000 businesses. See how it works and create a free account to start gifting: https://www.ongoody.com/business/how-it-works

Media Contacts:

Taylor Foxman

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE Bevvi