BevZero Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage industry leader, BevZero (previously ConeTech), announces key hires and promotions that further its strength as a leader in the alcohol and flavor management services industry.

For the last 30 years, BevZero has made the removal of excessive alcohol from traditional alcoholic beverages possible without the slightest loss of aroma or flavor. As lower and no-alcohol beverages continue to expand their demand on a global scale, including infused and functional beverages, BevZero is positioning itself for future needs.

The first step was to rebrand under BevZero to consolidate operations and maintain focus, and the second step is to make strategic leadership changes to increase its team of well respected industry experts and align with its core focus. The new members join BevZero's current roster of dedicated winemakers, brewers, distillers and scientists, and by creating and filling new positions like EMEA Director of Business Development and Manager of Global Beverage Innovation, BevZero is maintaining its leadership position in the global market.

The following team of experts were recently brought into BevZero:

Irem Eren : EMEA Director Sales & Business Development

: EMEA Director Sales & Business Development Megan Brodie: US Product Assistant & Winemaker

Cameron Caldwell : US Production Enologist

: US Production Enologist Lauren Barrett: Manager Global Beverage Innovation

Eduardo Urdin: Global Technical Director

The following existing team members have been promoted into new roles:

Renee Timmons : Director Global Marketing

: Director Global Marketing Kayla Winter : Director US Product Services & Winemaking

: Director US Product Services & Winemaking Teresa Guerrero : US Manager of Operations

: US Manager of Operations Sergio Torres : Maintenance Engineer

BevZero CEO Debbie Novograd says, "With our continued focus on innovation, we are excited for this new chapter for BevZero. We look forward to having the new team continue the innovative history and explore new trends and customers in the global market." With its enhanced team, BevZero will look to expand consulting, advisory and equipment offerings throughout North America, South Africa, and the growing European markets.

About BevZero

BevZero is a global leader in beverage services, equipment, expertise and innovative solutions.

BevZero oﬀers its expertise, products, services, and proprietary dealcoholization processes and equipment to companies worldwide. BevZero is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with additional locations in Spain and South Africa.

From non-alcoholic beers and low alcohol wines to rapidly aged spirits and cannabis infused drinks, BevZero uses its expertise in formulation, supply chain management and exclusive access to advanced equipment to service a wide range of global clients fulﬁlling their needs across all stages of beverage development.

Employing a team of dedicated winemakers, brewers, distillers and scientists, BevZero is able to serve as a one-stop shop for beverage brands of all sizes to take a product from brainstorm to bottle, producing the highest quality low and non-alcoholic beverages.

