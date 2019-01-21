Beware of Bogus Stem Cell Treatment Centers, Says Houston Area Pain Specialist

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading pain management expert working for 360 Pain Treatment Centers says that patients should be wary of fly-by-night operations that peddle unapproved stem cell treatments. According to Dr. Raju Mantena, this is more common than people think.

In May of 2018, the FDA shut down two stem cell treatment centers for marketing stem cell products that weren't FDA approved. They cited that such unproven therapies unnecessarily put patients health at risk.

"At 360 Pain Treatment, patient safety is always our number one concern," says Dr. Raju Mantena. "Furthermore, when it comes to cell-based regenerative medicine, we support sound, scientific research and cannot allow unproven products into the marketplace that exploit the hope of patients."

According to Dr. Raju Mantena, all medical procedures come with some degree of risk. But for patients of clinics whose stem cell therapies are not FDA approved, those risks are going to be heightened.

"Stem cell therapy holds great promise," says Dr. Raju Mantena, "but right now we're still in the experimental phase, which unfortunately translates into some pretty shady operations. But for those patients receiving FDA approved treatments, there's no denying the results."

Dr. Raju Mantena says that stem cell therapy has shown great results in reducing pain associated with tendonitis and bursitis, rotator cuff tears, bulging discs and joint pain, among others. But that doesn't mean it's for everyone.

"From what I've seen," says Dr. Raju Mantena, "patients often experience relief from stem cell treatments quite quickly and continue to experience progressive improvement over time. However, for those people who are experiencing pain and prefer more conservative treatment options, we have those as well."

360 Pain Treatment Centers has two locations in Houston, including Pearl Surgery Center, and one in Spring, TX – Woodlands Specialty Hospital. Ideal candidates for stem cell therapy include people who lead an active lifestyle, have had corticosteroid injections over a long period of time without lasting results, or those who wish to avoid surgery.

"The main function of stem cells are to fix and maintain body tissue by renewing themselves and transforming into the type of cell needed in an area of the body where there may be injury, trauma, or disease," says Dr. Raju Mantena. "Think about that level of versatility; the ability to repair virtually any part of the body that requires it. That sounds pretty special to me."

About 360 Pain Treatment

At 360 Pain Treatment, our mission is to provide compassionate pain relief, restore prior function and activity levels, and optimize the quality of life for all. We aspire to create a culture of care in our communities by helping those suffering with pain to live more pain-free and thus improving their quality of life.

If you're sick and tired of being in pain, 360 Pain Treatment can help you feel great again.

Website: 360PainTreatment.com

For more information Visit 360PainTreatment at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Vimeo.

Name: Sreenu Manthena

Email: info@360paintreatment.com

SOURCE 360 Pain Treatment