Beware of Delta-8 Scams: Free Trial, Cheap Knock-Offs & Fake Endorsements, Explained By Vapor Vanity

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- #1 Vape website, Vapor Vanity recently explained in their blog post on how to buy safe Delta-8 products, be it delta-8 gummies , delta-8 carts or any other delta-8 products without getting scammed.

Due to the increasing demand for Delta-8, there have been rising scams over the internet. As many more people are desperate to get their favorite cannabinoid product, some dishonest brands see it as an opportunity to swindle unsuspecting buyers of their hard-earned cash.

Delta 8 THC Brands

The Free Trial Scam: Offering prospective buyers a free trial of a product to convince them of their product's value. Unfortunately, this great marketing strategy is currently being misused by certain unscrupulous brands of Delta 8 THC. They know that many people are desperate to get their hands on Delta-8, and they also know that it costs quite the sum. So any consumer will be all too willing to get a bottle for free.

They ask people to sign up for a free bottle by providing their name, shipping address, and other relevant information. The Delta 8 free product is discounted at $0, but they pay between $1-10 as a shipping fee with the credit card.

In the contract, there is a special section that triggers a subscription agreement without their direct input. Once they agree to it by confirming the order, these brands will charge them via their credit card the cost of the product every month, even when they didn't consent to it. The terrible part is that canceling the subscription via their website is not easy.

Cheap Copycats: Another scam is fake Delta 8 companies. These companies come up with a similar name to the popular brand to confuse the buyer to buy from them. For instance, the reputable name of a major Delta 8 brand may be "Invictus." Fake sellers may adopt the name "Invitus" because they know that many unsuspecting buyers will confuse the name and buy from them. The scam of accidental misspelling is one of the most blatant scams in the industry.

Using popular faces: Another method not very popular but still used, all the same, is the use of celebrities and Influncers without asking them. Some brands quote some of these celebs talking about their use of cannabinoids. Infusing quotes of popular people and using their names and faces to sell their Delta 8 products gives their brand a kind of legitimacy that they do not deserve. They do this because they know that many people will be drawn to buy a product if they see that their favorite movie or music star uses it.

There are many Delta-8 scams online where buyers pay for products they never receive or low-quality products. Avoid brands that offer free trial versions of their products and follow the buying guide by trusted sources before buying any Delta-8 product.

Media Contact:

Sean Zadoorian

[email protected]

887-583-4823

SOURCE Vapor Vanity

Related Links

https://www.vaporvanity.com/

