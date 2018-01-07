BewellConnect to Showcase Latest Connected Health Device at CES 2018

"Empowering patients and their families to take a front seat in their own care management is the driving force behind the creation of all new products, such as MyPeriTens," said Olivier Hua, CEO of BewellConnect. "Our full portfolio of products and services are designed to be a conduit through which patients and physicians can establish stronger partnerships and better collaboration that ultimately leads to better outcomes."

Experts will be on-site to explain how BewellConnect's centralized app, range of consumer devices, and data monitoring capabilities empower and educate the patient, streamline health management, and provide physicians with actionable health insights. Every day, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the following:

VISIOCHECK®, 11:00 am and 3:00pm : BewellConnect experts will demonstrate the VISIOCHECK®, the first mobile universal telemedicine station in the world. VISIOCHECK® weighs less than 300 grams and integrates five different medical devices necessary for remote tele-monitoring of patient vitals anywhere and in any circumstance.

: BewellConnect experts will demonstrate the VISIOCHECK®, the first mobile universal telemedicine station in the world. VISIOCHECK® weighs less than 300 grams and integrates five different medical devices necessary for remote tele-monitoring of patient vitals anywhere and in any circumstance. Patient Experience, 11:15am and 3:15pm : Immediately following each demonstration of the VISIOCHECK®, attendees can stay and watch a demo of Majord'home , a gateway that allows patients to take and share their vitals through their TV. Viewers will gain an understanding for how BewellConnect makes it possible to monitor vitals, manage chronic health issues, and work with a physician to prevent a health episode and establish treatment plans.

: Immediately following each demonstration of the VISIOCHECK®, attendees can stay and watch a demo of , a gateway that allows patients to take and share their vitals through their TV. Viewers will gain an understanding for how BewellConnect makes it possible to monitor vitals, manage chronic health issues, and work with a physician to prevent a health episode and establish treatment plans. MyTens, 5:00pm – 6:00pm : Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth and experience MyTens, BewellConnect's pain relief TENS and EMS product. BewellConnect's resident physical therapist will be on site to assist visitors in using the device.

Unveiling MyPeriTens

BewellConnect will also be showcasing MyPeriTens, providing U.S. audiences a first glimpse into their newest innovation.

MyPeriTens wirelessly connects to a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. The BewellConnect app controls the device and offers tailored exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor. A Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) session is used in order to stimulate muscle contraction. During a Stirn session, an electrical impulse is delivered to targeted muscles via stainless steel electrodes which cause the active motion in the muscles. Stimulation can be used for muscle rehab as well as for incontinence treatment.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), nearly half of women experience post-partum pelvic floor dysfunction that interferes with their daily life. Though the condition can sometimes resolve itself, left untreated it can become chronic.

"Post-partum pelvic floor dysfunction is widely underreported due to the sensitive nature of the problem," said Alexia Sibony, Director of Clinical Research Quality and Innovation for BewellConnect Corp. "MyPeriTens will allow women and their physicians to address this challenge with a discreet and highly effective therapy, from the comfort of their own home."

Pending FDA approval, MyPeriTens will be available in the United States in late 2018.

About BewellConnect

Much like the industry they are designed to streamline, digital health devices often remain siloed, cumbersome to use, and do not provide clear, actionable paths to better health. BewellConnect has set out to solve these challenges – not through the manufacturing of devices, but with a suite of healthcare services of which FDA-approved products are a component. The connected health devices are used to monitor patient progress and send the information back to the physician, resulting in patients who are more educated and empowered to take an active role in their healthcare. Additionally, the data-sharing helps to alleviate some of the strain on PCPs who are often overloaded and unable to gather or sort simple data from their patients. This allows both patients and physicians to monitor the data in one place, and work together to monitor and improve patient health. For more information, go to www.bewell-connect.us.

