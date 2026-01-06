Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Poster Presentations at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2026

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced that the Company will participate in the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2026 taking place January 8-10, 2026, in San Francisco, California. Details of the posters are included below.

First Poster Details:

Abstract Title: BXQ-350 efficacy and safety evaluation in first line mCRC patients: A phase 1b/2 study of BXQ-350, a first-in-class sphingolipid metabolism modulator, in combination with mFOLFOX7 plus bevacizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal carcinoma.

Abstract Number: 242

Poster Board Number: K2

Session Title: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Session Time: 7:00-7:55 AM

Presenter: Dr. Reema Patel

Second Poster Details:

Abstract Title: A phase 1b/2 study on the efficacy and safety of BXQ-350, a first-in-class sphingolipid metabolism modulator, in combination with mFOLFOX7 and bevacizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal carcinoma.

Abstract Number: TPS273

Poster Board Number: L7

Session Title: Trials in Progress Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Session Time: 7:00-7:55 AM

Presenter: Dr. Tariq Arshad

Third Poster Details:

Abstract Title: Bxq-350 in combination with FOLFOX7 and bevacizumab: Evaluation of effect on oxaliplatin-induced CIPN—A phase 1b/2 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of BXQ-350, a first-in-class sphingolipid metabolism modulator, in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal carcinoma.

Abstract Number: 105

Poster Board Number: D17

Session Title: Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Session Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Session Time: 7:00-7:55 AM

Presenter: Michael Gazda, Ph.D.

The abstracts are scheduled to be posted to the ASCO GI Online Program at 5 PM ET on Monday, January 6.

About BXQ-350

Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion has generated data in multiple classes of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas, and pediatric brain tumors. The Company has completed enrollment in the open label portion of its Phase 1b/2 study evaluating BXQ-350 in combination with the standard of care. The Company has also completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of CIPN.

