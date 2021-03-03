Bexson Biomedical Hires Veteran Medical Device Development Leader, Will Focus On New Dosing & Delivery Solutions For Controlled Substances

Moberg brings 30+ years of expertise to Bexson, combining medical device innovation with a deep understanding of combination product development programs. Over the course of his career, Moberg has been granted over 130 U.S. patents, and his work has led to over $1.5 billion in revenue. He was most recently Head of Advanced Device Technologies & Innovation at Amgen.

"After many years in this field I look forward to joining the Bexson team as they ramp up some truly groundbreaking device and delivery programs for pain management and other indications," said Moberg. "I believe Bexson will be able to create viable solutions that not only have potential for difficult to treat conditions, but that can also help in preventing them."

Bexson's lead indication is treating moderate to severe acute pain with its proprietary ketamine formulation, BB106, and a subcutaneous wearable device. In September, 2020 Bexson signed an agreement with Stevanato Group to produce a customized version of the SG EZ-be Pod®, a small, wearable, and programmable infusion device.

"Sheldon has a history of developing patient-centered devices that dramatically improve lives. With his help, the technology we're developing with Stevanato Group has great potential for application beyond our non-opioid BB106 therapy for pain management," said Jeffrey Becker, co-founder and CSO, Bexson Biomedical. "Sheldon's expertise and innovations are allowing us to explore additional psychedelic and non-psychedelic therapies to help address treatment-resistant conditions."

With the addition of Moberg, Bexson is expanding its drug delivery program to develop solutions for other drug therapies, where subcutaneous delivery and dosing control provide distinct advantages. Controlled delivery with a wearable pump can help solve limitations in dosing profile, bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, diversion risk and GI side effects.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing a ketamine-based combination therapy for a wide variety of pain management and mental health disorders. The company's lead indication for its BB106 therapy for chronic and acute pain management. Pain following surgery is a $12 billion market and a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

