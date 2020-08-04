Bexson Biomedical To Co-Host Virtual Ketamine Conference
Aug 04, 2020, 11:12 ET
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc. will be co-hosting "The Ketamine Conference – A Molecular Masterclass" on August 21-22. The two-day virtual conference will include 12 different panel sessions focused on the latest science, clinical innovations, and investment opportunities with ketamine. Experts from around the globe will be participating as panel speakers and moderators.
"We are very fortunate to have such a great group of leaders in this space participating in one event. In the last few years we have learned so much about the broad therapeutic potential of ketamine in mental health and pain management. There could not be a better time for this conference," said Jeffrey Becker, MD, Bexson's Chief Scientific Officer.
Members of the Bexson team, including Jeffrey Becker, MD, Jason Wallach, PhD, Director of Bexson Discovery, and Gregg Peterson, CEO will be among the speakers. Other partners sponsoring the event include Microdose, The Conscious Fund, Alan Aldous and Ketamine Media. More information on the virtual event is available here. All sessions will be recorded and made available to attendees following the event.
Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing a subcutaneous ketamine formulation and treatment platform for pain management and mental health disorders. They have multiple patent applications filed, and a lead ketamine formulation, BB106. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.
SOURCE Bexson Biomedical