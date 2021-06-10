Bexson Biomedical To Present At H.C. Wainwright Conference: Psychedelics In Psychiatry And Beyond

Peterson will showcase research around a subcutaneous ketamine formulation as an alternative to opioid pain medications.

Gregg Peterson, CEO, will showcase the organization's research around its BB106 subcutaneous ketamine formulation as an alternative to opioid-based pain medications, the company's wearable device, and larger pipeline. The on-demand session will be viewable starting at 7 am EDT on Thursday, June 17th.

Earlier this year, Bexson was granted its first patent for a ketamine formulation that is specifically tuned to the pH and osmolality of subcutaneous tissue. This patent represents Bexson's first application of these innovations to enable a subcutaneous ketamine delivery platform designed for management of pain disorders and mental health conditions. In a parallel, Bexson is developing a wearable patch pump in partnership with Italian drug delivery and medical device manufacturer, Stevanato Group, to allow for controlled delivery from a pre-filled, pre-sterilized wearable device.

For more information about the event, visit: https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics/

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing therapies for a wide variety of pain management, addiction and mental health disorders. The company's lead indication for its BB106 therapy is acute pain management. Post-operative pain management is a $12 billion market and a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

