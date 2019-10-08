Bexson Biomedical's Chief Scientific Officer speaks to ketamine leaders at ASKP conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical's Chief Scientific Officer, Jeffrey Becker, M.D., recently spoke at the annual meeting for the American Society of Ketamine Physicians (ASKP) in Denver, CO. Clinicians and multi-disciplinary thought leaders from around the country and world attended ASKP's two-day conference focused on the latest research and clinical best practices for ketamine, a drug that is finding increasing utility for a wide range of disorders in pain management and mental health.

Dr. Becker spoke to the 350 clinician attendees on "fMRI Findings in Ketamine Treatment," describing the neurological basis for ketamine's ability to rapidly restore brain function and patterns of neural connectivity. "Ketamine's capacity to restore neurological order in a majority of depressed patients is a real breakthrough," he says. "And, these same processes allow ketamine to safely and rapidly treat chronic and acute physical pain."

Dr. Becker is a Bexson co-founder and helped develop the Company's novel delivery technology for treating pain. He has over 20 years of research and clinical experience in NMDA-receptor pharmacology. Dr. Becker studied medicine and psychiatry at UCLA, and was one of the early physicians in the U.S. to use ketamine for depression in the clinic. He speaks globally on the clinical use of ketamine.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing ketamine-based therapies for both chronic and acute pain management. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

