BEYBLADE X Global Launch Rallies Generations of BEY-Fans with New Animation Series, Toys and Tournaments

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. are thrilled to announce the launch of BEYBLADE X in several new global markets, with the U.S. broadcast premiere on Disney XD on July 13, 2024. The show will also premiere in Canada on Cartoon Network Canada, Disney XD Canada, and Teletoon; in Australia on 9Go this July, and in New Zealand on TVNZ starting June 29, 2024. In addition, ADK Emotions NY and T-Licensing look forward to sharing the new series across Europe this summer and fall.

Additionally, BEYBLADE X will be streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally with batches of multi-language episodes slated for later this year. With a fresh digital content plan to share thousands of videos on YouTube across seven localized languages, BEYBLADE X content will be more accessible to fans than ever before.

Series synopsis: Amateur Blader Robin Kazami finds himself out of a team when he is ditched by his friends after a crushing defeat. Lucky for him, a chance encounter with former champ Jaxon Cross leads these two unlikely teammates to join forces. Jaxon intends to climb back to the top of The X under the alias "Blader X" and challenge his old teammate and current champ, Khrome Ryugu. When they find a third team member in mega-popular influencer Multi Nana-iro, the newly-formed Team Persona set their sights on going pro and claiming their spot at the top. (View trailer HERE )

"Following a successful launch throughout Asia, we're thrilled to finally be able to share BEYBLADE X with so many fans worldwide!" said a sales representative from ADK Emotions NY. "Today's world is bigger and more interconnected than ever, and through our global content and toy plans, we are able to honor the worldwide BEYBLADE community."

Fans can learn more about the latest activations and announcements by visiting https://beyblade.com/ and by following. @officialbeyblade on Instagram, @beyblade_official on TikTok, @x_beyblade on X, and on BEYBLADE Official YouTube Channels.

