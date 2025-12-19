Beycome Closes $2.5M Seed Round Led by InsurTech Fund

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beycome, a tech-first, direct-to-consumer real estate platform, today announced it has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. Founded in 2020, Beycome has helped its users complete nearly 20,000 home transactions, closing roughly one home every 40 minutes, saving more than $215 million in fees.

The round is led by InsurTech Fund, with participation from Pivot Ventures, the Florida Opportunity Fund, RedShift Capital, Neer Venture Capital, Kima Ventures, Ignite Venture, and Founders Future, and several highly strategic investors and angels. These new investors bring deep expertise across real estate, insurance, fintech, and digital innovation.

The financing comes at a time when home affordability is near all-time lows, resulting in more homeowners and buyers seeking options offering greater savings, control and transparency without sacrificing pricing and support.

Beycome was built to support that shift, not to replace agents, but to give people more choice in how they sell, buy, and close their real estate, all within one platform.

"After bootstrapping Beycome for 3 years and reaching profitability, this capital allows us to move faster," said Nico Jodin, CEO and co-founder of Beycome. "With the right partners now on board, we can accelerate product development, strengthen our technical leadership, and expand into many more states."

Beycome enables people to sell, buy and close on their own terms through a flat-fee model. Instead of paying a percentage-based commission, users choose a clear, upfront fee from $99 to $999 and gain access to powerful digital tools, backed by experienced professionals.

At the core of the platform is Beycome's proprietary AI system, Artur. Artur supports users throughout the entire transaction lifecycle, from pricing and market exposure to offer management, paperwork, closing coordination, title services, and buying their next home. By automating complexity and guiding decisions in real time, Artur helps users move forward with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

"We backed Beycome because they merge human expertise and AI to truly improve the home selling experience," said David Gritz, Managing Director at InsurTech Fund. "There's been a lot of AI hype in insurance and real estate, but what stood out here was the real-world impact and results already delivered. Artur isn't theoretical — it actively helps sell thousands of homes, simplifies transactions, reduces costs, and guides people all the way to settlement, where Beycome's title agency takes over. It already works for everyone, from first-time sellers to seasoned investors, builders, flippers, and everyday homeowners."

The new capital will enable Beycome to further deepen its AI capabilities, expand nationwide, scale its title services and buyer-focused programs, and continue building a fully integrated real estate ecosystem. It will also support the recruitment of top talent and strategic partners aligned with Beycome's mission to modernize real estate through technology and transparency.

Real estate does not need a single path forward. It needs more options.

Beycome is building those options, helping users keep more of their equity while gaining clarity, control, and real choice in one of the most important financial decisions of their lives.

