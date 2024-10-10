Beyeonics One Revolutionizes Ophthalmic Surgery with Invisible Light Technology

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyeonics Vision a leading innovator in digital visualization technology for Ophthalmology, proudly announces the launch of Beyeonics One, now featuring cutting-edge invisible light, based on infrared night-vision technology. This advanced solution will be launched during AAO 2024 in Chicago, showcasing its transformative potential to elevate ophthalmic surgery with significant benefits for both surgeons and patients.

From Standard to Revolutionary: Advancing Ophthalmic Visualization with Beyeonics One Invisible Light Beyeonics One Invisible Light in Action

Beyeonics One, recognized for pushing the boundaries of surgical visualization, now integrates infrared illumination, offering unparalleled visualization improvements that optimize surgical outcomes and elevate the patient's experience. Here's why Beyeonics One is setting a new standard in ophthalmology:

Upgraded Visualization for Surgeons

Beyeonics One delivers a significant leap forward in surgical imaging not seen before with traditional optical microscopes. Surgeons now experience unprecedented clarity and detail, enabling them to perform complex procedures with greater confidence due to improvements in depth of field, tissue definition and resolution.[i]

Improvement in the Patient Experience

Invisible light technology is a game-changer for patient comfort. Unlike traditional systems that rely on high intensity visible light, Beyeonics One uses invisible infrared illumination, reducing eye strain and discomfort for patients. This innovation positions Beyeonics One as the preferred choice for high-demand surgeons wanting to offer premium patient care.

Making Difficult Cases Easier

Beyeonics One infrared technology penetrates dense cataracts, hemorrhages and cloudy corneas, offering a clear visual pathway where traditional methods may fail. This breakthrough saves costs by eliminating the need for Trypan blue or other dyes, further streamlining procedures.

Trusted by leading surgeons for everyday use:

"Using Beyeonics One for cataract surgery with minimal coax lighting and primarily infrared is a game changer - I felt like I had x-ray vision. Patients are more comfortable, and I believe they will experience faster visual recovery".

Dr. Robert Weinstock (Eye Institute of West Florida ).

(Eye Institute of ). "Looking at the surgical field below the visor, it's reassuring to see no light entering the eye". Dr. Eric Rosenberg (Site MD).

About Beyeonics Vision

Beyeonics Vision Ltd. is a leading innovator in surgical visualization technology, dedicated to advancing the field of ophthalmology. Developing and manufacturing the Beyeonics one™, the first fully digital ophthalmic microscope that delivers advanced visualization and precision for surgeons.

For more information visit: www.Beyeonics-Vision.com

