Beyeonics Surgical appoints Dr. Sharon Bakalash MD, PhD as Chief Medical officer

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyeonics Surgical is a medical technology company developing surgeon-centered visualization solutions. Operating from Israel, the company leverages cutting-edge imaging and head-mounted display (HMD) technologies originally developed for aerospace applications.

Dr. Bakalash became Chief medical officer of Beyeonics Surgical on October 1st , 2020. She is a seasoned biotechnology entrepreneur and an ophthalmic surgeon with more than two decades of demonstrated leadership in business, science, and medicine. Before stepping in as Beyeonics Surgical CMO, she had worked with the company as a consultant for nearly 4 years. As the founder of SB Strategic Development Consultants Group, she provided clinical development, strategic planning, and business development guidance to Beyeonics, as well as with other start-up companies, venture funds and global pharma companies- spanning the pharmaceutical, drug delivery and surgical device arenas.

Dr. Bakalash had served in various roles of exceeding responsibilities within the pharmaceutical industry. In her last role within Novartis, she was responsible for the US early development portfolio in both Ophthalmology and ENT—forming development strategies, enabling pipeline enrichment stemming for both external and internal innovation. Prior to that, she headed business development at Alcon, where she was evaluated, negotiated, and oversaw numerous transactions- spanning acquisitions, joint ventures, and a wide variety of co- development frameworks.

Prior to Novartis, Dr. Bakalash was a part of the Harvard University Office of Technology Development (http://otd.harvard.edu/), out-licensing innovations stemming from the medical school.

Dr. Bakalash holds an MD from Ben Gurion University, a PhD in Neuroimmunology from the Weizmann Institute of Science, and a business degree from Northeastern University. Dr. Bakalash has also completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard University.

Forward looking statements:

Dr. Bakalash commented: "I am excited about being a part of a dedicated team focused on the development of Beyeonics One. Applying my experience in clinical development and medical affairs to show how this cutting-edge technology answers age-old unmet needs in both anterior and posterior segment surgeries."

Ron Schneider, CEO of Beyeonics Surgical: "Over the recent years, Dr. Bakalash has demonstrated leadership and gained many achievements while managing Beyeonics medical affairs. She is a great addition to Beyeonics team and we are delighted and proud to have her on board."

About Beyeonics One: Beyeonics One™ is a visualization system for anterior & posterior segment surgery, placing the surgeon in the center of the operating room and providing optimized visual and ergonomic needs. To learn more about the system go to: https://beyeonics.com/ophthalmic-product/

About Beyonics Surgical: BEYEONICS Surgical developed a disruptive augmented reality visualization platform that replaces the traditional surgical microscope. Our product, BEYEONICS One™ is a full digital visualization solution for anterior & posterior ophthalmic surgery, developed from a proprietary fighter pilot technology. It offers enhanced visualization capabilities, along with a real-time integration of pre and intra operative data –transforming surgery, as we know it today.

Contact:

Anat Teichtal

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Beyeonics Surgical

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyeonics Surgical

Related Links

https://www.beyeonics.com/

