Beyeonics Vision Ltd. Appoints Michael Brownell as Chairman of the Board

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyeonics Vision, a leading innovator in digital visualization technology for Ophthalmology, announces the appointment of Michael Brownell as Chairman of the Board. This strategic appointment underlines Beyeonics Vision's commitment to advancing its technological leadership in ophthalmology and transforming surgical environments worldwide.

Michael Brownell – Chairman of the Board, Beyeonics Vision

Michael Brownell is a technology entrepreneur and executive with over 35 years of experience, including 20+ years in ophthalmology. He has held key leadership roles in both startups and established companies. Michael has served as Chairman and advisor to AcuSurgical for most of the last 4 years, during which time the company completed the world's first bimanual robotic retina surgery. Michael has previously been CEO of Gobiquity, a digital health vision testing company, CTO at PowerLase in the UK, and VP of R&D at Intralase, a pioneer in femtosecond laser surgery which was acquired by AMO. He also advises multiple emerging ophthalmic companies including PulseMedica and Keranova, leveraging his expertise in product strategy, surgical systems, technology development, and product-market fit.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to our Board," said Dr. Burton Tripathi, CEO of Beyeonics Vision. "His industry experience aligns with our mission to enhance surgical precision, and his leadership will help us transform ophthalmic surgeries. It's an exciting time for the company."

"I'm honored to join the talented Beyeonics team and contribute to the next phase of commercial and business growth. I look forward advancing our proprietary IR imaging technology and best-in-class digital visualization platform," Michael Brownell shared.

About Beyeonics Vision

Beyeonics Vision Ltd. is a leading innovator in surgical visualization technology, dedicated to advancing the field of ophthalmology. The company develops and manufactures the Beyeonics One™, the first fully digital ophthalmic microscope, powered by infrared (IR) illumination, delivering advanced visualization and precision for surgeons.

For more information visit: www.Beyeonics-Vision.com

Media Contact:

Mor Benita

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593531/Beyeonics_Vision_Michael_Brownell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527672/Beyeonics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Beyeonics Vision