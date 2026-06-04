beyerdynamic Names Jesse Dean Managing Director of the Americas

Industry veteran brings over 25 years of expertise across professional audio, creator technology, and media production to lead the brand's regional growth strategy.

HEILBRONN, Germany, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- beyerdynamic, the preferred audio brand for musicians, creators, and studio professionals around the world, today announces the appointment of Jesse Dean as Managing Director of the Americas. In this role, Dean will oversee beyerdynamic's business operations, sales strategy, and brand development across North and South America - carrying forward a legacy that began over a century ago in Germany.

Jesse Dean, newly appointed Managing Director of the Americas at beyerdynamic

Dean brings more than 25 years of experience across the professional audio, video, creator, and consumer technology industries to beyerdynamic. Throughout his career, he has held a range of leadership roles, including Global Operations Manager, Director of Business Development – Americas, Vice President of Business Development, Vice President of Audio, and Global Vice President of Sales at several highly respected companies in the industry.

Most recently, Dean served as Director of Business Development, Americas at RØDE, where he played a key role in the brand's expansion across the U.S., as well as Vice President of Global Sales at Mackie. He began his career in audio manufacturing while attending Hofstra University on Long Island, New York.

Beyond his commercial career, Dean is a lifelong musician, songwriter, and audio/video engineer - giving him a firsthand understanding of what creators and professionals actually need from their tools. It's that connection to the craft that makes him a natural fit for a brand built on the same passion for sound.

"Jesse brings exactly the kind of experience and passion we were looking for in this role," said Andreas Rapp, CEO of beyerdynamic. "His work helping grow RØDE into a leading prosumer brand speaks for itself - that kind of market-building instinct is rare, and it's exactly what we need to continue accelerating beyerdynamic's growth. Across the Americas, beyerdynamic customers will be thrilled to have him on board."

"What drew me to beyerdynamic was the rare combination of heritage, engineering excellence, and growing opportunity. Early in my career, I worked alongside a software engineer who simply would not use another headphone brand - that kind of trust doesn't happen by accident. The brand has earned its reputation over more than 100 years of precision engineering, and I'm excited to help build on that. I look forward to bringing beyerdynamic closer to the musicians, creators, gamers, and professionals who make this market so exciting," said Jesse Dean, Managing Director of the Americas at beyerdynamic.

Dean's appointment reflects beyerdynamic's continued commitment to strengthening its international presence and growing its footprint in the Americas. He joins the company as beyerdynamic builds on more than 100 years of audio innovation and continues expanding its portfolio of headphones, microphones, in-ear monitors, and audio solutions for musicians, creators, gamers, and studio professionals.

To learn more, visit https://north-america.beyerdynamic.com.

About beyerdynamic

Founded in 1924, beyerdynamic is one of the world's longest-standing audio companies, with a legacy deeply rooted in German engineering and precision craftsmanship. As the inventor of the first dynamic headphones, beyerdynamic has shaped how people create, experience, and enjoy sound for over a century. Today, its diverse portfolio includes headphones, earbuds, microphones, headsets, and speakerphones – crafted to serve creators, musicians, gamers, studio professionals, and everyday listeners alike. Most beyerdynamic products are still carefully designed and handmade in Heilbronn, Germany, ensuring accurate, reliable sound that's built to last.

SOURCE beyerdynamic