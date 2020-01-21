Beyoncé And Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement

"I am excited for what's to come with my continued partnership with Jon Platt in his new leadership role at Sony/ATV," said Beyoncé. "Jon's the executive who understands the creative mindset and continues to be both an advocate and protector. It has been an honor working with Jon from the start of my career."

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: "Beyond all of her well-deserved accolades and accomplishments, Beyoncé is simply one of the most driven and impactful talents I know. I've had the privilege of making incredible music with her throughout her career and she continues to set the bar for creative expression in all forms. Beyoncé inspires generations with her songs and I am honored to reunite with her at Sony/ATV."

Beyoncé is the most critically-acclaimed music artist of her generation. With a fearless focus on feminism, advocacy and empowerment, Beyoncé has revolutionized the global entertainment industry with singular, culture-shifting albums such as Lemonade and Homecoming. In 2013, with the surprise release of her eponymous visual album, Beyoncé disrupted the music industry's standard, ultimately impacting the timing of album releases from Tuesdays to Fridays.

Her many career highlights include 23 Grammy Awards, 22 Billboard No. 1 hits, 26 MTV Video Music Awards and 9 American Music Awards, a Peabody Award, among countless prestigious honors. Additionally, Beyoncé stands as the most-awarded artist at the BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards. Celebrated for her inventive approach to live performance and video, she has also made an indelible impact beyond music to include fashion, film, entrepreneurship and the world of philanthropy.

With a prolific output of songs spanning nearly two decades, Beyoncé consistently dominates the world's music charts, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time with more than 100 million records sold. She has written or co-written major hits across multiple genres that include No. 1 songs such as Crazy In Love (ft. JAY-Z), Irreplaceable, Independent Women and Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), as well as Top 10 hits Baby Boy, Formation and Survivor, among many others.

Throughout her career, she has recorded with superstar artists including Ed Sheeran, Drake, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few. In addition, Beyoncé became the first African-American woman and the second woman ever to take home the ASCAP Pop 'Songwriter of the Year' Award for her work with Destiny's Child.

