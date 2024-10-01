BEYONCÉ, CHER AND SHARON STONE ATTEND THE CALIFORNIA CROWN

In a record-setting opening Saturday for the autumn meet at Santa Anita Park, over $23.5 million was wagered Post this

Belinda Stronach, Chairman and CEO, 1/ST and John Terzian, Co-Founder of The h.wood Group, welcomed VIP guests including Beyoncé, Cher, JAY-Z, Sharon Stone, Kathy Griffin, Mario Lopez, Richard Stark, Laurie Lynn Stark, Jesse Metcalf, Allison Janney, Damson Idris, Rachel Harris, Bobby Flay, Symba, The Compton Cowboys and more.

"The inaugural California Crown showcased that Thoroughbred racing and West Coast chic go hand-in-hand. Our vision to bring an elevated entertainment, lifestyle, hospitality and wagering experience came to life with the collaboration of our partners, The h.wood Group, Chrome Hearts, SirDavis American Whisky, and the fantastic team at 1/ST and Santa Anita Park - The Great Race Place! To everyone in attendance, thank you for kicking off The California Crown with style!" said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and CEO, 1/ST.

The California Crown (GI) presented by SirDavis American Whisky was won by Argentina's Subsanador, owned by Wathnan Racing, trained by Richard Mandella and ridden by jockey Mike Smith. In addition to the $1 million purse, the first-ever California Crown championship trophy designed by Chrome Hearts , was presented to the winning connections by Belinda Stronach alongside Cher and Chrome Heart's Co-Founder Laurie Lynn Stark.

The one-of-a-kind Chrome Hearts trophy, standing nearly 20" tall in solid Sterling Silver & finished in 22K gold, features the Chrome Hearts signature CH Pyramid Plus motif series and was designed and produced at the Chrome Hearts Factory in Hollywood, California. The three accompanying sterling silver carrots were presented to the championship team. The California Crown championship trophy will remain on display at Santa Anita Park year-round for visitors to view as a testament to the next generation of racing excellence.

"Chrome Hearts has never made a trophy before, it's truly one-of-a-kind," said Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark of Chrome Hearts. "To create this for the first time in celebration of this new moment in California and culture is very special to the Chrome Hearts family and we are excited to see how this partnership continues to grow in the coming years."

With 21,812 racing fans in attendance, The California Crown was one of three branded stakes races. Cabo Spirit owned by Kretz Racing, trained by George Papaprodromou and ridden by jockey Abel Cedillo won the $750,000 California Crown John Henry Turf Championship (GII) presented by 1/ST BET . First Peace, owned by Rancho Temescal, Red Baron's Barn, and Rodney Orr, trained by Mark Glatt and ridden by jockey Mike Smith won the $750,000 California Crown Eddie D. Stakes (GII) presented by FanDuel .

In a record-setting opening Saturday for the autumn meet at Santa Anita Park, over $23.5 million was wagered on the ten race card - an 83% increase in handle from 2023. For the first-time, 1/ST partnered with the Hong Kong Jockey Club on a separate pool wagering agreement. Wagering was available in Hong Kong on the final four races on The California Crown card totaling more than $5.5 million in wagers, adding to the $17.5 million in domestic wagers.

Guests enjoyed an exhilarating post-race set from headliner Gryffin, in addition to an A-list lineup of race day performances from Shaboozey, Elan Bia, Lil Yachty, Frank Walker, Zack Bia and more.

The California Crown's sold out exclusive premium areas were thoughtfully designed in collaboration with LA's best-in-class entertainment and hospitality brands, including Delilah , Funke by Chef Evan Funke and Wally's .

"Today marked a new era of excellence at the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture in Los Angeles," said John Terzian, Co-Founder of The h.wood Group. "Alongside 1/ST, Chrome Hearts, and best-in-class LA partners, the inaugural California Crown signaled the beginning of a distinct new West Coast tradition in a lane of its own making."

Guests throughout the venue enjoyed the event's signature cocktails, the "San Gabriel's Crown" featuring Dos Hombres Mezcal and SirDavis American Whisky's signature "Honey Bee". Armand de Brignac Champagne was the event's official champagne partner and sponsor for the winner's champagne toast. The Winner's Terrace was elegantly decorated with Armand de Brignac branding where the winning connections enjoyed their signature bottles in celebration of their victory.

The Exacta Eats food village treated general admission guests to some of today's trendiest and diverse culinary offerings, including Bangin Buns , Prince Street Pizza , Irv's Burgers , Didi and Gone Bananas Bread . General admission guests tested their skills at Dave & Busters renowned Top Shot basketball shooting game.

To stay connected on The California Crown, visit @californiacrownofficial on Instagram, TikTok and @Calicrownofficial on X.

