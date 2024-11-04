Beyond and STAAA Join Forces to Elevate Australia's Short-Term Rental Accommodation Market with Innovative Revenue Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond, the pioneering leader in revenue management in the short-term rental sector, today announced a strategic partnership with the Short Term Accommodation Association Australia (STAAA). This collaboration will empower Australian Short Term Rental hosts and property managers with Beyond's cutting-edge revenue management solutions driven by real-time consumer data.

Beyond's platform helps hosts and property managers leverage powerful insights and automation, transforming how they approach pricing and occupancy management. By utilising these tools, STRA operators can maintain flexibility, enhance transparency, and ensure they remain agile in an unpredictable market.

"We're excited to partner with STAAA, and further our commitment to providing advanced revenue management solutions directly to Australian hosts and property managers," said Maria Flores Portillo, Chief Revenue Officer at Beyond. "In a world where booking patterns are constantly evolving, automated insights and access to real-time consumer data gives operators the edge they need to stay competitive and maximise their revenue potential through any lever possible."

With Beyond's innovative Search-Powered Pricing and Search-Powered Insights solutions, Australian STRA operators can now access real-time consumer search data to optimise their pricing and distribution strategies. This technology is vital as the current economic climate has led to shorter booking windows and a drop in consumer travel spending, making future revenue more challenging to predict.

A Shared Vision for Growth and Success

"Successful partnerships are built on shared values and mutual benefits," said Keiran Craig-Jones, Executive Director at STAAA. "By working with Beyond, our members can tap into a dynamic network of industry experts, forward-thinking property owners, and service providers. This partnership opens doors to new possibilities for growth and innovation in the Australian short-term rental accommodation industry."

Craig-Jones added, "Data is more critical than ever, particularly with the recent passing of the Victoria Short Stay Levy Bill 2024. We strongly believe this Bill will negatively impact travellers and the broader tourism ecosystem, increasing costs for visitors and potentially reducing accommodation options. We will be closely monitoring the data in Victoria to assess its effects on both the industry and travellers alike. By utilising Beyond's real-time insights, we can help our members adapt to these changes while also providing policymakers with data-driven evidence to demonstrate the Bill's adverse effects on both the short-term rental accommodation industry and the tourism economy. We are committed to presenting the Victorian government with clear data that highlights the tangible impacts on these sectors."

Through this partnership, Beyond and STAAA aim to provide Australian STRA operators with the tools and knowledge to excel in the competitive marketplace, ensuring they are well-positioned for sustained success.

For more information on how Beyond's Revenue Management System can help your business leverage real-time data insights to maximise revenue, visit https://www.beyondpricing.com/ .

About Beyond

Beyond is fueling the Stays Industry by championing and innovating the discipline of Revenue Management for hospitality businesses around the world. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has helped thousands of users price millions of listings and make billions of dollars. Beyond's unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, advanced global short-term rental data powers our ability to unlock, inform, and automate action for every kind of hospitality business. Learn more about how Beyond is powering the business of Stays.

About STAAA:

The Short Term Accommodation Association Australia (STAAA) is the Australian national short-term rental accommodation industry body which is dedicated to supporting and advocating for the short-term accommodation industry throughout Australia.

Our mission is to promote best practices, provide a united voice for industry concerns, and protect the interests of the short-term rental accommodation industry. We aim to represent the interests of our members, enhance industry standards, and contribute positively to the broader Australian visitor economy and tourism industry.

SOURCE Beyond