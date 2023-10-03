Beyond Announces Official Airbnb Integration

News provided by

Beyond

03 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

Integration unlocks new ways for vacation rental hosts and managers to drive revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond, the global leader in revenue management technology for vacation rental Hosts, announces today their official integration with Airbnb. Beyond offers a cutting-edge revenue management system that helps Hosts optimize revenue from their vacation rentals. Beyond's offering includes solutions for automated, real-time dynamic pricing based on shifting market trends, as well as an intuitive analytics platform to visualize those trends alongside their listings' performance.

"To truly thrive and grow in today's vacation rental market, Hosts and property managers need access to the world's leading revenue management technology," said Julie Brinkman, CEO at Beyond. "At Beyond our focus is helping our customers unlock all aspects of revenue optimization through constant innovation and automation. Establishing an official integration with Airbnb enables us to further help our customers grow their businesses with leading-edge technology and best-in-class service. We're thrilled to continue to provide the industry with new and advanced ways to drive revenue."

Ready to start using dynamic pricing to unlock more money from your vacation rental business? Get started today!

About Beyond

Beyond is the global leader in revenue management, helping hosts and property managers unlock new ways to generate the most revenue with their vacation rentals. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the vacation rental market a decade ago, Beyond has supported millions of listings globally and helped customers increase their annual revenue by an average of 40%. Our unparalleled access to, and analysis of, real-time data for the vacation rental industry powers our ability to drive revenue, maximize profitability and save time for hosts and property managers around the world.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

SOURCE Beyond

Also from this source

Beyond Launches Payment Processor for Vacation Rentals

Beyond Launches Market Insights

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.