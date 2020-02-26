Beyond announces the promotion of Brent Rose to the role of Chief Sales Officer

"I've known Brent a long time," says Robert O. Carr, Beyond's CEO and Founder. "There are very few people in the payments industry who are more credible than him."

In the evolving financial technology space, Beyond is uniquely poised to continue its impressive growth by focusing on improving its technology and executing Rose's objectives. Priority number one is continued development of the Beyond One platform.

"Over the past six to eight weeks I have been working closely with our development team—we are just around the corner from truly having our own technology stack," says Rose. "This stack enables our teams to position a single touchpoint for all of our varied products and services for our clients."

As the payments industry consolidates through mergers, vertical consolidation, and technological advancements, training is at the forefront of Beyond's strategy. "Moving back to a one-on-one training model will give new hires early and continued success, but it doesn't stop there," states Rose.

Rose plans to develop a training program based on not just early competence, but continued pursuit of mastery. He will lean on his experience as an in-field sales leader, to help guide both technology and training improvements to translate to the "trenches."

"I've experienced it firsthand," says Rose speaking of his role as a Division Director. "It's powerful to bring that thought process to sales leadership. We have to understand and continue to evaluate what's going on in the marketplace."

One of the country's fastest-growing financial technology and business solutions companies, Beyond simplifies operations and reduces costs for small and mid-size business owners. Beyond's suite of tools and services ranges from payment processing and employee management to point-of-sale and customer engagement.

Guided by the 10 public Beyond Promises, the company is striving to change the reputation of the industry through fair and transparent statements, fixed pricing, and always keeping its local Business Advocates at the forefront. In a world where businesses are pulling feet off the street, Beyond is connecting communities through everyday commerce.

