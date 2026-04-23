Beyond AUM Completes 7th RIA M&A Consultation, Successful Exit for Bay Area Financial Connections Group

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond AUM – a full-service marketing, growth, and M&A advisory firm serving financial services firms across the US – has announced the successful completion of its seventh RIA M&A engagement. The April 1, 2026, deal concludes a sell-side M&A advisory for Financial Connections Group ('FCG'), a fee-only wealth management firm in Larkspur, California. Apella Wealth, based in West Hartford, Conn., acquired FCG in the transaction, another milestone in Beyond AUM's rapidly-growing M&A matchmaking and advisory service built specifically for firms seeking more than a traditional broker-led process.

Founded nearly a decade ago by industry veterans Gretchen Halpin and Nima Tolooi, Beyond AUM has become a trusted partner to financial advisory firms nationwide. In 2022, the firm expanded into M&A with a differentiated approach: combining strategic matchmaking with hands-on support before, during, and after the transaction.

That approach was on full display in its work with Financial Connections.

Rather than focusing solely on valuation and deal mechanics, Beyond AUM led a comprehensive due diligence and alignment process: evaluating service models, investment philosophy, client experience, team structure, and long-term career paths for stakeholders and staff. Cultural alignment and continuity were paramount.

"It was critical for Financial Connections to find a partner who honored both their clients and their team," said Gretchen Halpin, Co-Founder of Beyond AUM. "We worked closely with founder Jill Hollander to identify a firm that shared their values, approach to planning, and vision for the future."

As M&A activity continues to accelerate across the RIA landscape, Beyond AUM remains focused on one thing: helping firms find the right partner - not just the highest bidder.

Founded over 30 years ago, Financial Connections is a fee-only fiduciary firm serving individuals and families across Northern California, with offices in Larkspur, Berkeley, and San Francisco. The firm officially joined Apella Wealth on April 1, 2026, adding $625 million in client assets to the national RIA's growing footprint.

About Beyond AUM

Beyond AUM is a full-service marketing, growth, and M&A advisory firm serving financial services firms across the US, including wealth managers, planners, RIA firms, TAMPs, WealthTech, and Broker-Dealers. For almost a decade, the company has worked with firms nationwide from inception to succession. From growth strategy and implementation to transaction execution, Beyond AUM partners with RIAs to build, scale, and transition with intention.

Rachel Walters

PR Assistant

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]

https://beyondaum.com/

SOURCE Beyond AUM