Beyond Beauty 2 Day Conference in Napa Valley, CA, United States on April 8-9th 2024: Marketing and eCommerce Trends, Growth Strategies and the Pursuit of Longevity in Beauty and Wellness

The Beyond Beauty Summit 2024 is poised to delve into the nexus of beauty, health, and wellness, focusing on pursuing longevity. In a world where consumers increasingly yearn for all-encompassing, scientifically substantiated and easily accessible solutions for their health and well-being, the beauty industry is broadening its horizons to meet the escalating demand for products and services geared towards longevity. This summit seeks to unite luminaries from beauty, health, technology, and well-being to dissect the most recent trends, innovations, and opportunities in this swiftly evolving industry.

In the digital realm, we're witnessing an unprecedented convergence with the natural world, unveiling possibilities previously unexplored. Beauty and wellness dismantle barriers tied to economic status, cultural disparities, and gender divides.

At the Beyond Beauty Summit 2024, wellness is seamlessly interwoven into our indoor-outdoor concept. The program is meticulously crafted to deliver myriad experiences that transcend conventional boundaries. From invigorating sessions that spark inspiration to avant-garde biohacking endeavours, from tranquil infusions to transformative mindfulness and spiritual sessions - the summit aims to envelop you in a holistic journey that nurtures your well-being and reconnects you with the rejuvenating power of nature.

Get Ready to be blown away by an experience like no other. The summit mission is to inspire you to live a more adventurous, joyful, and fulfilling life, and that's exactly what this event is designed to do. But it's not just about attending another conference, it's the power of personal connections. The summit goes beyond surface-level interactions and prioritizes building deep, meaningful relationships among attendees. You'll leave the event not only with new business connections but with lifelong friends who will support and uplift you along your journey.

Get ready to dive into the world of beauty, where unforgettable experiences, genuine connections, and expert guidance await. It's time to shape the future of the beauty industry and live a life that's truly extraordinary.

Conference Agenda

Optimising Longevity through Science and Technology

Explore how advancements in science and technology can help individuals achieve their longevity goals. Discuss the role of data-driven self-experiments, nutrition, and cutting-edge technologies in promoting health and well-being.

The Role of Personalization and Data: Explore the significance of zero- and first-party data in personalising the beauty and wellness experience. Learn how brands can use data to provide a top-notch customer experience, from quizzes to product recommendations.

Beauty-AI

The AI Revolution in Beauty Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionise the beauty industry, offering personalised, efficient, and practical solutions that empower consumers and enhance the shopping experience. The possibilities for generative AI in the beauty and fashion industries are limitless.

Exploring Innovations in Skin Longevity, Biotechnology, and the Pursuit of Ageless Beauty

Embark on a fascinating journey as we merge two insightful sessions into one dynamic panel discussion. Our distinguished panellists will unravel the scientific intricacies behind skin longevity and the timeless pursuit of ageless beauty. Join us to explore the cutting-edge technologies shaping skincare, gain transformative insights into customer practices, and redefine longevity expectations for the future of ageless beauty.

Unleashing the Power of Amazon: revolutionising the Amazon presence of beauty brands through data-driven strategies and comprehensive solutions.

Emphasising the data-driven approach and expertise in shopper behaviour analysis.

The significance of Amazon as a sales channel for beauty brands.

The unique challenges and opportunities within the beauty category on Amazon.

Brand strategy development for Amazon

Unleashing Growth: Strategies for Creating Value in a Competitive Beauty Market Through Scaling

Assess the Landscape to overcome obstacles unique to our Beauty industry

Design unique winning strategies for turning scaling challenges into opportunities for sustainable, profitable growth

Strategies for Retention and Scaling

Explore proven strategies for customer retention and scalable growth, ensuring lasting success for your brand. Gain valuable insights to keep customers engaged, foster loyalty, and drive sustainable business expansion.

Building the Future: A Blueprint for Growing and Scaling Brands

Exploring challenges and opportunities in scaling beauty brands in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape. The focus will be on providing invaluable insights from industry experts, startups, and scaleups, shedding light on the critical factors contributing to success in beauty commerce.

Creating the ultimate unboxing experience

Join PIMS in a creative journey where teams will craft bespoke mailers to deliver a captivating unboxing experience for influencers. Get ready to unlock your team's innovation and design prowess, setting the stage for unforgettable brand interactions.

The Convergence of Clean Beauty, Technology, and Holistic Wellness: Driving Longevity in the Beauty Industry

Global Growth Strategies in Health and Wellbeing: Navigating the Expansion Across International Markets

Exploring the Cutting-edge Science of Youthful Radiance

Transformative Insights into Customer Skincare Practices

Redefining Longevity Expectations: The Future of Ageless Beauty

Charting the Future: Frederic Fekkai's Insights on Business Dynamics, Disruption, Growth, Innovation, and Branding Mastery

Insights on Business Dynamics, Disruption, Growth, Innovation, and Branding Mastery What's Next for eCommerce.

Gen Z Dynamics: Strategies for the Future Workforce

Effective Strategies for Building Brand Loyalty.

Driving Customer Loyalty Through Subscriptions:

Deep dive into subscription-based models, providing actionable strategies and real-world examples to harness the potential of subscriptions to drive customer loyalty.

Outstanding Social Strategies, Deliver Real Results:

Embrace market changes and monetise the latest trends for unmatched reach and boosted sales

Strategic & High-Impact Comms Across Channels:

Targeted and seamless channel strategies for elevated brand experience and maximum impact

Authentic Influencer Marketing, Maximised ROI:

Accelerate product performance and achieve sky-high engagement with organic and commercial influencer-brand collaborations.

What brands make the retail cut?

