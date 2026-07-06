Beyond Bilateral Rivalry: Experts Reassess the Role of China-U.S. Relations in Global Stability

BEIJING, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As geopolitical tensions deepen and regional conflicts multiply, scholars and policy experts gathered at the 14th World Peace Forum in Beijing to examine a central question: Can stability between China and the United States still anchor an increasingly fragmented international order?

A panel, "China–U.S. Relations and International Stability" brought together scholars from China, the United States, and international institutions for a discussion chaired by Da Wei, Director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University.

Thomas Fingar of Stanford University argued that interpreting global affairs primarily through the lens of China-U.S. competition overlooks the growing influence of regional conflicts, shifting alliance dynamics and the policy choices of third countries in shaping today's international system. While strengthening bilateral cooperation remains important, he said, addressing global challenges will require broader international engagement, and the interests and policy choices of third countries also have a significant impact on both China-U.S. relations and global stability.

Several speakers pointed to the recent meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents, where both sides described their relationship in terms of "constructive strategic stability." Wu Xinbo of Fudan University and Yu Tiejun of Peking University viewed the formulation as an important step toward more stable long-term relations. They argued that it reflects a shift away from an emphasis on "decoupling" and "de-risking" toward greater dialogue and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, financial governance, arms control, and crisis management.

Offering a more cautious assessment, Clifford Kupchan, Chairman Emeritus of the Eurasia Group, described current U.S.-China relationship as one of "competitive coexistence". He argued that recent progress has centered on establishing guardrails and preventing conflict rather than expanding cooperation. As technological and supply-chain decoupling accelerates, the relationship increasingly resembles Cold War-era U.S.-Soviet relations, in which key issues would need to be managed separately despite broader strategic rivalry.

Sun Yun, Director of the China Program of the Stimson Center, highlighted continuing differences in how Beijing and Washington interpret "constructive strategic stability," noting that China emphasizes cooperation while the United States places greater priority on risk management and crisis prevention. Looking ahead, she said the trajectory of China-U.S. relations will be shaped both by President Trump's personal approach and China's growing national strength.

SOURCE World Peace Forum Secretariat