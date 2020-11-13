Beyond Black Friday, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Hosts WEEK-long Super Cyber Sale With Savings Up to 50% at 30 Luxury Hotels Nationwide

We offer a broad range of resort Cyber values across the US, so most guests will be able to drive to a hotel of choice. Tweet this

Participating hotels offer a range of outdoor adventures, sports, family-friendly activities, spas and fitness centers for much-needed wellness programs, and a variety of dining options – all important elements in providing a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Guests can take to the ski slopes in California, Vermont, Utah and Wyoming; set sail in the Florida Keys; wine and dine in Washington Wine Country; create a culinary treat at a Vermont cooking school; enjoy topflight entertainment in the scenic Great Smoky Mountains; tee off on a Scottsdale championship course; or hike to Washington's spectacular Columbia River Gorge.

Here's a sampling of the offers:

Arizona

Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Arizona - Book two nights and get the third consecutive night free. Can be booked consecutively for longer stays through January 24, 2021.

Mountain Shadows Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona - Book two nights and get the third consecutive night free – can be booked consecutively for longer stays through January 24, 2021.

California

Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, Lake Arrowhead, California – 50% off guestrooms and suites through March 31, 2021.

Florida

Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Florida - Save 40% on a trip to your favorite island destination when you stay a minimum of two nights between now and October 31, 2021.

North Carolina

Sanderling Resort, Duck, North Carolina - 50% off room accommodations at this Outer Banks full-service resort through April 30, 2021.

Tennessee

Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa™, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee - Rates as low as $109 per night. Includes free parking. Available December 1, 2020 through March 11, 2021.

Texas

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe-Houston, Montgomery, Texas – 40% off accommodations through October 31, 2021.

Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center, College Station, Texas – 30% off rooms November 23, 2020 through September 12, 2021.

Utah

YOTELPAD Park City, Park City, Utah – 30% off stays from December 11, 2020 – March 31, 2021.

Vermont

Essex Resort & Spa, Essex, Vermont – 40% off lodging on getaways through December 30, 2021.

Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Manchester, Vermont. 40% off accommodations through May 31, 2021.

Inns at Equinox, Manchester, Vermont – 40% off accommodations through May 31, 2021.

Virginia

Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia – Rates start at $79 per night through June 30, 2021.

Lansdowne, Leesburg, Virginia – 30% off overnight accommodations through December 31, 2021.

Washington

Skamania Lodge, Stevenson, Washington – 40% off rooms, 25% off "Tree Houses" through December 30, 2021.

Willows Lodge, Woodinville, Washington - 40% off accommodations Sunday – Thursday, 20% off accommodations Friday and Saturday. Offer available for stays from December 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021.

West Virginia

Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, West Virginia - 35% off lakeside lodge accommodations through December 31, 2021.

Wisconsin

Abbey Resort, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin – 40% off lodging accommodations through March 31, 2021.

Wyoming

Snow King Resort Hotel & Condos, Jackson Hole, Wyoming - 40% off lodging December 11, 2020 through May 26, 2021.

Reservations subject to availability.

